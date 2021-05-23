Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

The picture is not clear about Khorfakkan’s negotiations with Brazilian Dudu to renew the contract, until he continues the march with the “wolves” for the third season, and although the club made 3 offers and raised the price several times, the player has not signed yet, which raises a big question mark on his position. From the club he played for two years, and scored 14 goals equally with his colleague Ramon Lopez.

The club’s football company is waiting for the final response from the player and his agent, before resorting to the option of searching for an alternative in the event that negotiations with him fail, and the contract is not renewed.