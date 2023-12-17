Dodik: The US is doing everything possible to separate Europe from Russia

President of the Republic of Srpska Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik said that the United States is making great efforts to ensure that European countries move away from Russia, since their alliance poses a danger to Washington. This is what he's talking about told in an interview with the RTR-Belarus TV channel.

“History shows that there were periods when Russia and the Orthodox world lived in harmony with Europe. Today, the West, represented by the United States, is doing everything possible to separate Europe from Russia,” he said.

According to the politician, an alliance between Russia and Europe, which would pool their technologies, knowledge and resources, would be dangerous for the United States. He added that Washington seeks to cut off the resource-starved European Union from the East in order to continue to dominate.

Earlier, the general director of the Srbijagaz company and deputy chairman of the Socialist Party of Serbia, Dusan Bajatovic, said that Europe had taken the path of deindustrialization by abandoning cheap Russian gas.