The Ukrainian Border Service reported the detention of six evaders who fled to Moldova

Ukrainian border guards caught six evaders who fled to Moldova. This was reported by the Border Service of the Republic in Telegram.

“During an inspection of a vehicle on the transit section of the Mayaki-Udobnoye road, border guards discovered six men who were planning to illegally enter Moldova,” the report says.

According to the department, the men found people who agreed to help with crossing the border in a closed Telegram channel. They were met in Odessa and hidden in a truck trailer. The service cost those caught 4-5 thousand dollars.

Since February 2022, more than 7,000 criminal cases of draft evasion have been opened in Ukraine. Most often, residents of Transcarpathia, Dnepropetrovsk and Nikolaev regions try to avoid mobilization.