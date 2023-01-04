It would be strange to take your new fling with you to the funeral of your deceased wife. Fortunately, Dodge sometimes does more crazy things, which is why we appreciate the brand so much. Dodge is holding the Last Call event in Las Vegas in March, introducing the last Dodge with a Hemi-V8. They also want everyone there to get acquainted with the electric Charger Daytona.

Even muscle brand Dodge can no longer stop the electric advance. This year they will sell the last Chargers and Challengers with a V8 engine, and then the Charger Daytona should satisfy the fans. As a farewell to the muscle car, Dodge introduces the Last Call models. So far, they’ve announced six of these special performances, and in March, the festival’s closing act, number seven, will be released.

The last new Dodge with a V8, that is something to swallow. The brand is not yet revealing the specifications, but expectations are high. The last Last Call was supposed to be at SEMA this week, but due to problems with exploding engines, the reveal has now been pushed back to March. So expect serious power for the latest version of the Charger or Challenger (or both).

In addition to crying softly at the latest new V8, you can immediately get acquainted with the Charger Daytona, the new electric muscle car, during the Last Call event in Las Vegas. According to the brand, this electric car feels and sounds like a real Dodge. Can this EV convince the seasoned V8 enthusiast?