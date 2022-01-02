There Dodge Viper undoubtedly represents one of the most appreciated and performing high-performance cars ever produced in the United States. One of the most significant examples of this stars and stripes super sports car is now up for auction, with wealthy American collectors who have already pricked up their ears to steal this jewel. It is about a Viper built in 2017, the GTC ACR version specially designed for the track. This example is even rarer because it is the first car produced in the last year of Viper production.

The livery of this racing car has a black color, with double matt GTS racing stripe in bronze tint. This Dodge Viper ACR is equipped with the optional Extreme Aero package which includes a body-colored rear wing, extended front splitter, vented hood, rear diffuser and upper dive plans. The car is currently fitted with 19-inch ACR Brass Monkey wheels embraced by Kumho Ecsta tires and a replacement set of forged HRE wheels. Contrary to the exterior which has an extremely sporty character, the passenger compartment is instead more sober with black leather trim with contrasting white stitching and diamond pattern inserts.

Key features include an Alcantara facia trim, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable pedals and an 8.4-inch infotainment screen. Powering the Viper ACR is a naturally aspirated V10 engine 8.4-liter engine that delivers 645hp and 814Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive According to the sales announcement, the Dodge Viper would only have covered 21,000 miles, approximately 32,3478 kilometers. The bodywork is then equipped in some of its parts with a protective film that protects the car from wear and possible debris during use on the track at high speeds.