In Pomigliano d’Arco Alfa Romeo Tonale will be accompanied by Dodge Hornet, a plug-in hybrid model destined for the North American market. The two cars, which will share the engine and part of the design, will therefore be produced side by side, thus making full use of the synergies that Stellantis has been trying to establish since the birth of the group after the merger between FCA and PSA.

Stellantis has filed the names Hornet and Dodge Hornet with the American Patent and Trademark Office, and we await the actual arrival of this model in Pomigliano. with all its specific badges, next June. Among other things, there may be some differences between the two models: Mopar Insiders believes that the Dodge Hornet can present improved performance, going from 270 to 280 hp. Figures that would bring the SUV closer to levels close to Stelvio. Compared to rival cars on the American market, it should cost a little more, around $ 30,000.

“In addition to reviving the Biscione brand, which in the Neapolitan plant saw the birth of its main models until 2011, the Dodge Hornet – together with the Tonale – could lead to the much-desired saturation of factory occupation. Giovanbattista Vico, in fact, with its 4,281 employees has been suffering for at least ten years and the semiconductor crisis has only worsened the situation: 2021 closed with 123,000 vehicles produced, down 12% compared to the previous year while in the first quarter the production stops occurred in 16 days; nevertheless, from January to March the plant managed to churn out 38,050 cars against 33,980 in 2021 (+ 12%), even if the levels remain well below the pre-Covid period (54,610 vehicles, -30%)“, Reports the Corriere della Sera.

Currently, with the sales figures, Alfa Romeo is not going to a wedding at all. So to have another model to produce, albeit for a very distant marketshould also give breath to the trade unions, which have been fighting for some time to defend the production level of the plant.