Dodge took to the track last weekend as the Official Safety Car of the World Superbike championship as part of the partnership signed a few months ago by the Stellantis brand and the organization of the motorcycle championship. This partnership was celebrated with an exclusive event that saw the Italian community of fans of American muscle cars as protagonists.

The passion for Dodge on the track

On Saturday 21st September, during the Italian Round of WorldSBK at the Cremona Circuit, 30 Dodge Challengers, driven by enthusiasts of the brand, paraded along the track, capturing the attention of the 45,000 spectators present during the three days of the event. This spectacular moment also saw the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat as protagonists, chosen as the Official Safety Car of the championship. These powerful vehicles, equipped with 717 HP 6.2L HEMI V8 engines, accompanied the parade, confirming the combination of performance and adrenaline.

A day of emotions with Doge Challenger

The event was immortalized by the international direction of Dorna, organizer of the World Superbike, and will soon be available on the social and digital channels of the Dodge brand, allowing fans to relive the emotion. To crown the day, members of the “Dodge Challenger Team Italia” community had the unique opportunity to experience a “hot lap”, a lap on the track at very high speed, aboard the Dodge Safety Cars, driven by the official drivers of the championship. The event confirmed the deep bond between the world of Dodge and World Superbike, two universes united by the search for maximum performance and a passion for adrenaline.