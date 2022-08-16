In addition to the stereotype that BMW drivers never use their turn signals, there is the joke that everything is an option at Audi. Even for the rear view mirror you would have to pay extra, jokers say. Not quite right anymore, but it’s always nice to piss off Audi drivers a bit. Fortunately, Dodge now surpasses the Germans with the most scantily decorated car ever.

The Challenger is nearing the end of its life cycle, which is why Dodge is once again launching some three million new versions and options. For example, you can now order almost any part in carbon fiber, in collaboration with SpeedKore. They even offer a full carbon fiber bodywork of a classic 1970 Charger – for those who want it. You can now also have your modern Challenger converted into a convertible via the dealer, a version that was not available until now (unlike competitors Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro). The company Drop Top Customs carries out the work. There’s nothing fancy about that.

The most scantily equipped car ever has no engine

In addition, two Challengers can even be ordered without an engine. The first is the Drag Pak Rolling Chassis. This is a Challenger almost ready to hit the drag strip, except for one thing: it doesn’t have an engine. This rolling chassis is intended for people who want to build and install their own drag motor. The car is also equipped with a roll cage, drag suspension and thick drag racing tires.

Because it is a race car, you can forget about other luxury things. The drag racer without an engine costs the equivalent of 87,000 euros. That’s quite a bit of money for a car without an engine, but racing cars are pricey. Please note: you will not receive a chassis number with the Drag Pak – so it is not possible to put it on a license plate.

A muscle car for less than 8,000 euros

Even more scant is the ‘body-in-white’. This is nothing more than a body with all the sheet metal. This option requires you to shop for everything from the suspension to the dashboard itself. Perfect for when you really want to build a special Challenger. The bare body costs just under 8,000 euros, which is not so bad. On the other hand, besides some nice steel you don’t get a beat for it either.