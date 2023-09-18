After the Challenger Shakedown and the Challenger Black Ghost, D0dge presents the Challenger R/T Scat Pack and the Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger. This is the third and fourth vehicle in the series.Last Call” that the American car manufacturer intends to market in Europe: there will be five in total, so the wait is growing to understand which one will be the last. The name “Last Call” of this limited series comes from the fact that all five of these vehicles represent the last chance for enthusiasts to have the HEMI engine on Charger and Challenger models before the advent of electrification.

Retro style

But what these two vehicles have in common is not just the HEMI engine, a 6.4-liter V8 with 8-speed Torqueflite automatic transmission capable of delivering 485 HP of maximum power. The retro look of the exterior and interior of these 110 specimens (Dodge will only market 55 of each of these two models in Europe) is another common denominator of the American brand’s project: for example, both are produced in the Widebody version and are available in the exterior colors F8 Green and Sublime Green.

Exclusive details

Not only that: one retro “Swinger” graphics is present on the rear mudguard, while other details worthy of mention are the Gold School Scat Pack, the Gold School 20×11″ rims, the six-piston black Brembo brakes, the textures of the internal Mod Grain wood-like aluminum frame, the seats Nappa leather/Alcantara with green stitching and green Dodge Rhombi logo, Green Swinger badge on the instrument panel and green interior stitching on the console and doors. The overview is completed by several iconic ones Gold School stylistic detailsincluding Challenger badging and R/T Widebody badging on the grille, Shaker intake and Bee badging on the fenders.

Centenary performance

“A pure Dodge style projectwhich offers enthusiasts the last chance to have the HEMI engine on the Charger and Challenger models and take part in this iconic generational journey thanks to the limited editions of the tribute series – says Dodge – For over 100 years, the Dodge brand has moved forward the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup of vehicles that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments in which they compete.”