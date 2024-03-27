There will be two Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat the new Safety Cars for the 2024 World Superbike Championship. The European division of the American brand has in fact made its official entry into motorcycle competition on the occasion of the Catalunya GP, kicking off the partnership with the WorldSBK organisation.

Dodges on the track

Dodge Europe will provide five high-performance models which will be embellished with a special livery specifically created for the agreement with “WorldSBK”: two Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats, equipped with the iconic 717 HP 6.2-litre HEMI V8 engine, will take on the role of Official Safety Cars of the competition, a Dodge Durango SRT, with a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine producing 475 hp, and a Dodge Durango Hellcat SUV, with a 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine producing 710 hp. they will instead take on the role of Race Direction and FIM Safety Officer for the official cars.

The partnership with WorldSBK

No specific changes have been made from a technical point of view, with all the cars used in Superbike maintaining their road characteristics. As part of the partnership, the American Stellantis brand was also protagonist during the awards ceremonies after each race, through three sources of visibility: the Dodge brand displayed on the top step of the podium, the “product on track” advertising billboards and with a third Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye as a static Expo Car next to the podium.