The advent of electrification will also involve the muscle car segment, in which the presence of Dodge. In fact, the US brand is preparing to greet two icons powered by a V8, such as the Challenger and Charger, but that doesn’t mean it looks to the next few years with pessimism. Indeed: the CEO of Dodge, Tim Kuniskis, is convinced that the electric will guarantee a funny future even for cars of this type.

Untapped potential

“There is a lot of potential in this technology – the words of Kuniskis to the microphones of Automotive News – I get it: not everyone is adopting this technology right away, and not everyone will. It will take many years for everyone to do that, but people will marry her. The first customers will, and as they see what we can do with this technology, more and more will start coming numerous“.

Competitive spirit

In short, electrification looms but it does not affect ambitions by Dodge. “Eventually people will see that this technology can create something interesting and fun – concluded the CEO of the US brand – It will probably sound different, but the people who tune cars, make them faster, and compete against each other aren’t going away. They say the first drag race happened around the time the second car was built. People they will continue to compete and they will compete to have a newer, faster and more fun car, in the future none of this will change”.