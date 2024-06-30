The shores of Lake Garda in Lazise, ​​Italy, were invaded by over 120 stunning Dodge cars, taking part in “Dodge Day 2024”.

This special event was organized by the cultural association “Dodge Challenger Team Italia”, one of the largest communities of Dodge enthusiasts in Italy, and attracted over 300 participants, all sharing an authentic passion for the iconic American muscle cars.

The event saw the special participation of Ida Zetterström, Brand Ambassador of Dodge Europe, NHRA Top Fuel driver and 2023 European Top Fuel Champion. Ida arrived in Lazise aboard a splendid Dodge Challenger SRT® Hellcat Red Eye, receiving a warm welcome from the Italian fans. Her presence added a touch of excellence and adrenaline to the event, making the day even more memorable.

The event was not limited to a simple car show. Fans in attendance had the opportunity to participate in a special Dodge Europe communications project, which will culminate in the next episode of the web series “IN//OUT – Season 2”, coming to YouTube and the brand’s social channels in the coming weeks. The series will document the event, allowing fans around the world to experience the excitement of Dodge Day 2024.

During the event, Ida Zetterström interacted with fans, taking pictures, signing autographs and sharing fun moments. In recognition of her commitment and passion, Ida was named an honorary member of the Dodge Challenger Team Italia by the association’s board of directors. This gesture underlined the strong and genuine bond between the Italian community and the Dodge brand.

One of the highlights of the day was the spectacular parade of all the cars present, led by Ida’s Sublime Green Dodge Challenger SRT® Hellcat Redeye. The photos of this parade, which traveled along the winding roads that border Lake Garda, were a hit on social media. On the Dodge Europe Instagram channel, the images totaled over 40,000 likes, significantly increasing the visibility of the brand and attracting new followers.

Luca Vernoli, Head of Marketing Communication for Dodge & Ram Trucks in Enlarged Europe, commented: “Dodge enthusiast communities in Europe have enormous untapped potential in terms of brand communication and represent an effective opportunity to build and maintain a direct conversation with our customers, both online and at events such as the Italian Dodge Day. We are very proud of the work done with our partners to support this special day and look forward to meeting more Brotherhood of Muscle across Europe soon.”

The Lazise event demonstrated how strong and vibrant the community of Dodge enthusiasts is in Italy. The combination of splendid cars, the presence of a champion of the caliber of Ida Zetterström and the enthusiasm of the participants made Dodge Day 2024 a unique and unforgettable event. The day highlighted not only the passion for American muscle cars, but also the importance of creating moments of connection and sharing between the brand and its fans.

In an increasingly competitive automotive landscape, events like Dodge Day 2024 play a crucial role in strengthening the bond between the brand and its customers. The ability to interact directly with brand representatives and enjoy unique experiences behind the wheel of Dodge vehicles creates a sense of belonging and loyalty that goes beyond the simple commercial transaction.

As the sun set on Lake Gardathe Dodge cars slowly made their way home, leaving behind an indelible memory and an experience that participants will carry in their hearts for a long time. Dodge Day 2024 was a moment of celebration of automotive passion, community and the strength of the Dodge brand in Europe.

With the promise of new events and upcoming initiatives, Dodge fans can expect even more exciting moments in the future. The Brotherhood of Muscle is stronger than ever, ready to write new chapters in the history of American muscle cars in Europe.