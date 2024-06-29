A maxi Dodge rally was for one day, that of Sunday 16 June, a splendid postcard painted on the shores of Lake Garda in Lazise, ​​in Italy of course. Over 120 cars of the American brand have in fact taken part in Dodge Day 2024, special event organized by the cultural association “Dodge Challenger Team Italia” which saw the participation of over 300 peopleall enchanted by the charm of the American brand’s muscle cars.

Dodge Day 2024

In addition to the extraordinary cars on display, Italian Dodge fans had the opportunity to participate in a special communication project promoted by the European division of the brand, hosting the Brand Ambassador and NHRA Top Fuel driver Ida Zetterström: for the occasion, the 2023 European Top Fuel Champion arrived aboard a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Red Eye, and was obviously warmly welcomed by Italian enthusiasts.

Photos, autographs and parades

Between a photo and an autograph with the fans, Zetterström herself was also nominated Honorary member of the Dodge Challenger Team Italia by the board of directors of the association. His Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Green Sublime, moreover, was the trailblazer for a spectacular parade which saw the involvement of all the cars present: the photos of this moment, Dodge said, totaled over 40,000 likes and reached a large number of new followers on social media.

Over 120 muscle cars celebrating

“Dodge enthusiast communities in Europe have a huge unexplored potential in terms of brand communication and they represent an effective opportunity to build and maintain a direct conversation with our customers, both online and during events like the Italian Dodge Day – said Luca Vernoli, Head of Marketing Communication for Dodge & Ram Trucks in Enlarged Europe – We are very proud of the work we have done with our partners to support this special day and look forward to meeting other Brotherhood of Muscle across Europe soon.”