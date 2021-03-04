A driver of a Dodge Charger speeds 250 km / h, where actually only 90 km / h is allowed. The police check him immediately – and they unearth even worse things.

Detroit (USA) – Every now and then there are speeders that make the police sweat with dubious record speeds. Just like this driver of a Dodge Charger near the city of Detroit in the US state of Michigan. He actually managed to drive an incredible 250 km / h in a 90s zone! As a result, he is quickly noticed by the Michigan Federal Police, which are currently patrolling the outskirts. It ultimately measures that the Dodge Charger is traveling too fast at a whopping 161 km / h and also runs over a stop sign.

No wonder that the officers stop and check the driver immediately. While the driver is arrested on the spot for dangerous driving, the police also initiate an investigation into the car. And there you will find even more – to be more precise, a loaded hand pistol that lies just like that in the center console. But it gets even worse: Finally, it turns out that the driver of the Dodge Charger is out on probation. He is eventually taken to a Detroit detention center to be brought before the attorney in charge. A bad end to a little jaunt for the car owner!