In the United States was presented Dodge Charger Daytona EVan all-electric muscle car with a strong retro style but based on a new one platform, the STLA Large of Stellantis. The new electric Dodge is available in versions R/T And Scat Packboth with all-wheel drive, respectively 503 HP and 680 HPpowered by one 94 kWh batterywhich ensures up to 510 km of autonomy.

The Charger Daytona has the imposing dimensions of a true muscle car, with a length of 5.25 metersa height of 1.5 meters and a width of 2.03 meters. It is available in versions a two and four doorseffectively exploiting the interior space with a boot of 644 litres (1,059 liters with the rear seats folded down) and a 42-litre front compartment for small items and charging cables.

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack and R/T

The distinctive feature of the Charger Daytona is the front R-Wing patented by Dodge, exclusive to Daytona models, which recalls the original design of the 1970s Charger Daytona and improves downforce by allowing airflow to pass through a front area.

Daytona models feature a black lower rear fascia with Daytona logo and Fratzonic logo near the new Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. All Charger models have white LED front lights and red “ring of fire” LED taillights, with the Fratzog logo illuminated in the center.

The interior design of the all-new Dodge Charger builds on the exterior's retro aesthetic, but with a modern, engaging environment for the driver. The dashboard and console feature independent cluster screens, available in sizes from 10.25 inches or 16 incheswith a 12.3-inch central display.

Internal lighting Attitude Adjustment offers 64 adjustable colors and reacts to vehicle events. The steering wheel is performance-oriented, with a heated design and paddle shifters. The seats, in fabric or imitation leather as standard, are also available in Nappa leather.

Motor, battery, performance

The Dodge Charger Daytona is initially available in versions R/T And ScatPack, both equipped with all-wheel drive. The R/T version offers a combined horsepower of 503 HP and 548 Nm of torque, with acceleration 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 220 km/h. There ScatPackinstead, it delivers 680 HP and 850 Nm of torque, allowing acceleration 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and a maximum speed of 216 km/h.

The Charger Daytona EV features a 94 kWh battery

Both versions are equipped with a 94 kWh batterywhich offers an autonomy of respectively 510 km and 418 km in the American EPA cycle. Charging can take place up to 11 kW in alternating current and up to 183 kW in direct current, allowing you to go from 5 to 80% charge in approximately 32 minutes. For lovers of roar of the V8the Dodge Charger EV is equipped with a combustion engine noise synthesis system called Fratzonicwhich Dodge says promises better sound than Hemi 5.7 and 6.4 of the past.

Electric Dodge prices and equipment

Electric Dodge prices will likely start from a base of 100,000 euros. Among the available versions there will also be those a gas equipped with the Hurricane engine 3.0-liter six-cylinderalso used on the restyling of the Ram 1500which could reach up to 558 HP of power.

Production of the two-door Dodge Charger Daytona will begin in mid- 2024while for the four-door version it will be necessary to wait until the beginning of 2025.

Dodge Charger Daytona TECHNICAL SHEET

Dodge Charger Daytona Values Length 5,247 mm Length 2,027 mm Height 1,499 mm Step 3,074 mm Baggage capacity 644-1,059 l Weight 2,648 kg Motor Two electric motors Power 680 HP Couple 850 Nm Traction Whole wheat 0-100km/h 3.3 seconds Full speed 216 km/h Lithium battery 94 kWh EV autonomy 418 km Dodge Charger Daytona technical data sheet

