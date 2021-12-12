Stellantis continues the American tradition of muscle car, declaring the 2022 models of Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. These are two thermal cars, totally outside the scope of the reduction of emissions that the group, the result of the merger between FCA and PSA, is pursuing above all in Europe with the landing on the market of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars.

These are specifically the Jailbreak version models, which allow full access to the full range of Dodge customization options. Thanks to them, customers can choose previously limited color combinations on different elements of the vehicle, such as seats, wheels, badges and stripes, brake caliper colors and much more. But that’s not all: on the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody the power is increased up to 807 horsepower, using a revised powertrain calibration.

Jailbreak models represent another step in Dodge’s two-year Never Lift campaign, with new models and new initiatives that should propel the brand into the future. “About half of all Dodge customers modify their vehicles“, Said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of the Dodge brand, last November. “For those looking for a unique look, we’ll let customers run free through the style archives. We are taking most of the parts and pieces we have used over the years, adding new ones and letting customers build their own unique model“.

The possible customization is such as to give the management the opportunity to make fun of us, foreseeing ‘follies’ of the customers. Kuniskis had said: “So if you are dreaming of owning a Challenger Stinger Yellow with gray seats, blue brakes and red badges, we will build it for you, even if maybe we shouldn’t.“. Dodge therefore continues to sell cars without compromise in environmental terms, and in the Stellantis line-up it should remain the last of the endothermic bulwarks