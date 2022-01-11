She was trying to escape a police car chasing her, but ended her race against a security barrier. Protagonist of the chase with the forces of order one Dodge Challenger: the dashcam mounted on board a car unaware of what would happen shortly thereafter resumed the moment of the impact of the US coupe against the guardrail, generated by a miscalculation of his driver who tried to merge into the motorway exit, and shortly afterwards the police car arrived with the flashing lights on.

The accident occurred on January 2 on I-395 in Alexandria, Virginia. The dynamics of what happened are quite clear: the driver of the Dodge Challenger has clearly accelerated trying at the very last moment to take the exit for Duke Street / Little River Turnpike, but the trajectory was not calculated well (also due to the presence of other cars on the move) and the coupe ended up against the barrier of safety, ending up being significantly damaged in the front more than anywhere else and completely blocking the road. At the moment the balance of what happened: it does not seem that there have been injuries, also considering that the other cars on the road have been touched at most but none of these bumped.

Image: screenshot dashcam “Ken”