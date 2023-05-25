We have known for several months now that starting next year, Dodge’s Charger and Challenger HEMI models will no longer be produced in the current version, in line with the electrification path undertaken by the US brand. For this reason, the brand of the Stellantis group has decided to celebrate these historic vehicles in their last months of life, and to do so also in Europe: this time it’s the turn of the Challenger Black Ghost, which follows in the footsteps of the Challenger Shakedown, which was introduced to the European market in March this year.

Even in Europe

It is the second of the seven special edition models (of which five will also be marketed in Europe) that Dodge has promised to launch precisely to pay tribute to its icons destined to disappear in their current versions. The Black Ghost is inspired by the iconic black 1970 Challenger RT SE owned by Godfrey Qualls: just as a tribute to that car, decorating a Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody boosted up to 807 HP black and chrome elements take care of it, one above all the exclusive black “gator skin” graphics of the vinyl roof similar to the original.

Features

This new special edition is also characterized by elements such as Warp Speed ​​20×11″ satin carbon wheels, Black Ghost badging on the instrument cluster, black Mopar-badged hood hooks and black six-piston brakes. Not only that, but the muscle car also features Challenger script badging on the grille, fenders and spoiler, and a Midnight Metallic SRT badging on the grille. They complete the aesthetic overview and of equipment Dodge badging on the dashboard, Alcantara steering wheel with red SRT logo, Dynamica suede roof with real carbon fiber surrounds and Alcantara/Laguna leather seats and doors.

Only 300 units

Of this special edition Dodge Challenger Black Ghost will be made only 300 specimens, all Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody with Pitch Black livery. “Dodge’s history is made up of so many legendary muscle cars, it was difficult to select the seven vehicles to honor with the Last Call range, but the Black Ghost it was an easy choice“said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge.