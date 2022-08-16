Dodge is also preparing to take the big step towards electrification. That of muscle car it is undoubtedly one of the segments less inclined to accept hybrid and electric versions of all kinds, but it is a mandatory step if it is to continue to survive on the global market and in particular the US one, where these cars are most popular. In the case of Dodge, then, be it the Charger and the gasoline Challenger they will go out of production at the end of next year, with the brand aiming to make the most of their exit.

According to reports from Reuters, Dodge does not want to arrive unprepared for this deadline, on the contrary: the US carmaker is preparing to offer at some selected dealerships seven versions of its muscle cars, featuring distinctive exterior colors and “Last Call” commemorative plaques, indicating their last year of production. The best way, according to Dodge, to give the last farewell to the six and eight-cylinder petrol engines that equip the Charger and Challenger: the regulations aimed at reducing CO2 emissions on US roads (and beyond) are increasingly stringent, and so also Dodge must take action. In regards to the new versions of the Charger and Challenger, executives of the US brand predict that customers will see them as collectible vehicles so it is worth paying more to own them.

Recall that US regulators earlier this year promised they would increased penalties for failing to meet CO2 emissions targets, a decision that could cost up to $ 572 million for Stellantis, the group to which Dodge is a part, which ranked last among the leading US automakers for corporate average fuel economy. last year. In view of the future, the company has made it known that starting in 2024 will invest $ 2.8 billion to reorganize the Brampton plant where he currently builds the Charger and Challenger, with the aim of shifting production to vehicles that support the company’s electrification plans.