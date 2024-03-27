The first results in F1 and Formula E

In the first two rounds of the Formula 1 world championship, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the outcome of the races reflected the fear of many fans on the eve of the championship: victory and dominance by Max Verstappen and Red Bull. The exact opposite of what happened in the first four E-Prixes of the 2023-2024 world championship Formula Ewith well four different winners.

The dig at F1

Only the Dutchman's retirement in the Melbourne race put the championship back in balance, at least apparently, but the CEO of Formula E Jeff Dodds wanted to underline the difference in competitiveness that currently exists between Formula 1 and the 100% electric category: “We are very focus on maintaining our competitive nature – he declared responding to the criticism received before the championship in which he had confidently stated that Verstappen would win the first races – a lot of people said at the time that I had no reason to think that way, but look, he won the first two races. We we don't want to be this kind of sport“.

The warning

Apart from these statements, reported by Marca, the Briton also issued a warning to F1: “We know the fans love it competitiveness, and when this begins to disappear, the fans themselves disappear – he added – I think we've had eight different winners in our nine seasons. Most of them were decided in the last game. It's something we do on purpose.”