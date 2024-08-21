The 2026 world championship will see the introduction of new engine regulations, with power units that will be made up of 50% internal combustion and the other 50% from electricity. This last aspect is aimed at making Formula 1 more sustainable, with the Circus including some technologies present in Formula Ethe only open-wheel category in the world with single-seaters powered 100% by electric energy.

The new regulation has also convinced major manufacturers to return to Formula 1, such as Audi, Honda and Ford, with the American company becoming a technical partner of Red Bull. At the same time, this new chapter in the electrification of F1 has generated a problem related to the weight of the cars, so much so that the CEO of Formula E, Jeff Doddsbelieves that this project cannot go any further.

In addition, the British manager does not evaluate this new chapter of F1 as a sort of threat for Formula E: “I look at it from different points of view – he explained in an interview with racingnews365.com – First of all, Formula E is the only motorsport in the FIA ​​world championship that can race in fully electric mode, and that is our goal that we are famous for. In 2026, F1 will go 50/50, but I don’t know how far it can go because of the power to weight ratio which involves having two different energy sources in the car. I don’t think they’re interested in getting heavier and going slower, so I don’t know how much further you can go.”

However, F1’s choice to generate a new, more sustainable regulation has been praised by Dodds, who evaluates this project more as an advantage than a disadvantage for motorsport as a whole: “On the one hand, therefore, we have the exclusive right to race with electric – continues – on the other hand, the more electric is used, the more our technology is validated, which I think is interesting. Thirdly, the more sustainable they become by using electric fuels and becoming hybrids, I, if I were wearing it, would take my hat off, because It’s a good thing they’re trying to make their series more sustainable. Ultimately, I would never criticize anyone for trying to reduce the carbon footprint of the world, and one of the ways they are trying to do that is with electric fuels and hybrids. I think you could say that It puts a spoke in our wheels, but it can also be said that it fully validates our technological choice. So I don’t mind these odds.”