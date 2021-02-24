Documents Woody Allen is buzzing around again: The publisher of the memoirs accuses the authors of a recent Allen documentary of copyright infringement

In the Allen v. Farrow series, excerpts are heard directly from the audiobook version of Woody Allen’s own memoirs, which Allen himself reads.

Last a film director who premiered in the United States on Sunday Woody Allenista and a series of documentaries about the tangle of suspicions of abuse wrapped around this has provoked strong reactions.

Allen v. Farrow The first episode of the series was shown in the United States on HBO on Sunday. In Finland, the series is shown by HBO Nordic.

Four-piece the series tells the story of a scandal that has spoken to Hollywood for decades.

At its center are allegations of sexual abuse against Allen. They have been presented Dylan Farrow, who was seven years old at the time of the suspected incest. Dylan is the adopted daughter of Allen and this ex-wife, Mia Farrow.

The case was investigated for a long time, but no charges were ever brought against Allen. Farrow raised the issue again after the #metoo movement was activated.

The Hollywood Reporter saysthat after showing the first part of the series, streaming giant HBO recently received demands from viewers to remove Allen’s films from its platform.

The claims were not accepted. “Movies stay in service, and viewers get to make their own decisions about watching them,” HBO reported.

Woody Allen and Mia Farrow with their children in St. Petersburg in the 1990s.­

Immediately a different reaction also emerged on Monday: Skyhorse Publishing, the publisher of the memoirs written by Allen, reported that the audiobook clips heard in the document had been used in the series without permission.

Allen Apropos of Nothing memoirs were published last April, again accompanied by a stir, as the original publisher withdrew from the project. Eventually, the book was published by Arcade Publishing, printed by Skyhorse Publishing.

The audiobook is read by Allen herself.

In the audiobook excerpts used in the documentary, Allen tells how she once met Mia Farrow and describes their shared family life.

“Document producers and HBO did not approach Skyhors to ask permission to use audiobook excerpts,” the publisher’s director told The Hollywood Reporter.

“It wasn’t until the very end of last week that Skyhorse learned that a lot of excerpts from audiobooks will be used in the four episodes of the series.”

After seeing the first episode, the publisher found that this was an intentional copyright infringement. The publisher announced that it would take legal action.

Documentary series factors Amy Ziering and Kirby Dick deny The Hollywood Reporter Skyhorse Publishing’s allegations.

According to them, the number of excerpts allowed by law was used from the audiobook of Allen’s memoirs. The filmmakers relied on the concept of Fair use.

Fair use is defined in US copyright law and differs from Finnish citation law. Based on the fair use principle, it is possible in exceptional cases to use material that is otherwise protected by copyright. Often, however, the distinction between reasonable use and infringement can be blurred, and much depends on the whole.

In the documentary series Dylan Farrow discusses with Ziering and Dick his recent accusations and experiences of incest.

Dylan Farrow has reported that her mother, Mia Farrow’s husband, filmmaker Woody Allen, exploited her as a child. The series also interviews Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow as well as family friends. A lot of family home videos are shown in the series.

In addition, the views of cultural influencers on Allen’s production are heard, as well as reflection on how the revelations of artists ’personal lives lead to a re-evaluation of their works.

However, the series does not bring any new and revolutionary information about the scandal that has been speaking to the world for 30 years.

Woody Allen has repeatedly denied allegations of exploitation. After Sunday’s premiere, he released his wife Soon-Yi Previnin with a bulletin in which he accused documentaries of collaborating with Farrow’s family and called the series clumsy.

Allen had been asked for an interview Allen v. Farrow documentary series, but he or his representatives never responded to the requests.