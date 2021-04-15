Documents We have destroyed the seas with industrial fishing and the consumer cannot trust the eco-labels, says the documentary seeking the uproar – The main claim is true, says the expert

As long as the scale of sea fishing remains the same, there will be practically no room for sustainable fishing methods, says Ville Lähde, a researcher at the BIOS research unit.

Is sustainable fishing just a marketing term? Released on Netflix in the spring Seaspiracydocumentary has gathered viewers from all over the world, and has also toured Finland in Netflix’s top 10. There has been talk of overfishing before, but now the message about the state of the seas has reached a really large audience.

.

#Documents #destroyed #seas #industrial #fishing #consumer #trust #ecolabels #documentary #seeking #uproar #main #claim #true #expert