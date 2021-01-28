Documents Until 20 years ago, plastic was rare on many beaches, but now it takes over everything – “beach rakes” looking for treasures see the true state of the seas

Volunteers collecting plastic garbage make a huge problem lurking in the Sea visible in Anna Antsalo’s new documentary.

If going on like this, by 2050 there will be more waste plastic in the seas than fish.

After all, everyone must have heard it, but plastic is not very easily visible from the sea. Out of sight, out of mind.

Except that plastic debris is already visible on the beaches.

“The scale of the problem is huge, but it’s hard to make it visible. That’s why my gaze turned from the sea to the shores, ”the director Anna Antsalo says.

Antsalo became interested in the subject when he read an American marine scientist Curtis Ebbesmeyerin book on sea currents. Ebbesmeyer combined information on fallen goods from container cargo and observations from beachcombing enthusiasts to gain insight into the operation of ocean currents.

This is what Antsalo got the idea to do Brought by the sea a documentary about beachcombing enthusiasts walking along the shorelines collecting and searching for treasures. Today, they are also increasingly collecting plastic debris from beaches.

“Attempts have been made to come up with a Finnish name for them. So far, the best are beach rakes. In a way, I also indulged in it during the summer months without my knowledge since childhood, our family cottage in the Archipelago Sea. Grandma came up with stories about pirate shoes and you know where. ”

Antsalo (b. 1984) studied at the Lahti Institute of Design. His debut directorial, a short documentary Momentum (2015) received the Best Documentary Award at the Helsinki Short Film Festival.

Brought by the sea is the inaugural film of the online Docpoint festival and is competing with six others in a brand new domestic competition set up to mark the festival’s 20th anniversary.

Lonneke makes a still life of the beach discoveries of the day.­

The movie initially living in Cornwall, England Rob says that 20 years ago plastic was rare on beaches. Now, he may not be able to carry everything he collects during the day. In addition to finding treasures, beach raking has changed for cleaning.

Antsalo points out that in the old days the sea brought all kinds of useful things to the beach. On some coasts, houses were built of driftwood.

“When I started making a film five to six years ago, I didn’t see plastic tows in the Archipelago Sea and our cottage. But when I then turned the rocks on the beach, the same stuff was revealed beneath them. Before, I just couldn’t look, ”he says.

Finely ground plastic beads and even smaller microplastic are the most dangerous in that they are eaten by Marine Life. In the film, Rob points out that plastic has ended up in organisms from the smallest plankton to the largest whales.

According to a WWF study, five grams of microfiber a week ends up in the human body.

Inside the sea no scientists appear and the topic is not backed up by statistics other than those mentioned by rakes. They, too, know how to tell the scale of the problem. They say, for example, that the world produces more than 380 million tonnes of plastic a year. That’s two-thirds the weight of the world’s population – every year. Eight million tonnes of plastic waste end up in the world’s seas every year.

The Japanese Shige raked Pacific beaches in Aichi Prefecture on the shores of Koijigahama.­

English Rob is the most vocal in the film. In addition to him is being followed Jolandaa and Lonnekea In the Netherlands and Shige In Japan. Others stay on their home beaches, but Shige travels from coast to coast according to the seasons in the same way as surfers. Antsalo says the pandemic blocked a filming trip to Japan last spring, so the section was filmed by a remote group.

The documentary follows the protagonists’ actions with the plastic. They present their findings, which tell the story of the operation of the seas. Some of the plastic has worn colorless, the oldest pieces of water have been ground round and they stand out from the beach stones only with their lighter weight.

“After all, beach raking doesn’t get plastic out of the sea, but maybe rakes can keep their own beaches clean. Their activities are beautiful, ”says Antsalo.

When you find a lot of the same thing, guess that a container, for example the printer’s ink cartridges, has fallen somewhere on the cargo ship. The Lego container, once sunk into the sea, is a well-known case among collectors, and even the desired rarities can be found in its traces.

In the documentary, the rakes present the collections they have collected from the beaches, which have been sorted by color, among other things.

“I find their information valuable and interesting. Only they can see even a part of what the Sea really is. When they walk the same shoreline for long periods of time they notice how the situation develops. It seemed important to highlight that information. ”

Brought by the sea At the Docpoint Festival 7. Until the 2nd. The premiere in movie theaters is 9. 4. if interest rate restrictions allow.

DocPoint 2021 begins – see these in the festival’s offerings as well

Former chairman and vice-chairman of the Finnish Sámi Youth SNN in Ida-Maria Helander in the film Eatnameamet.­

Eatnameamet – our silent battle

Five years ago, Docpoint premiered at Docpoint Suvi Westin previous long documentary Sparrooabbán (Me and my little sister). At Eatnameamet, West takes an extensive look at the problematic relationship between Finland and the Sámi, from history to the present day. Finland has subjugated the Sámi people like colonial rule, and in his five episodes, West’s documentary shows how the traces of colonialist politics are still visible. The subject is one that many Finns would like to keep quiet about – that is why Eatnameametia can only recommend. Even as a film, it is cleverly constructed, restrained but handful.

End of the Line – The Women of Standing Rock

Also End of the Line describes the struggle of indigenous peoples for their rights. The U.S. government decided a few years ago to build a nearly 2,000-mile-long Dakota Access oil pipeline to the lands of the Sioux people, threatening not only the Sioux holy burial sites, but also their clean drinking water. The film’s protagonists, four women from the Lakota tribe, have continued their protests against the project at the Standing Rock Reserve for years, and their symbolic struggle is conveyed unmistakably strongly from the film. Shannon Kringin guided End of the Line is an American-Finnish co-production.

Notturno

Italian Gianfranco Rosi is one of the most respected contemporary documentaries: he has won the main prizes at both the Venice and Berlin Film Festivals, among others. This year’s Docpoint will showcase Rosin’s production Below Sea Level (2008), El Sicario, Room 164 (2010) as well as the most recent guidance Notturno. Filmed in Iraq, Kurdistan, Syria and Lebanon, the film shows the spiral of violence that haunts countries from year to year in visually strong scenes and images.

