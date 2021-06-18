Documents The Finnish documentary has been selected for the first time for the Cannes Film Festival

Invisible Demons will be featured in the Cannes Special Program on Climate Change.

Finnish a documentary produced by a production company Invisible Demons has been selected for the Cannes Film Festival. Another look produced by the company and Indian Rahul Jainin The documentary will be presented in the Cannes Special Program on Climate Change.

The production company’s press release says the documentary describes the effects of economic growth, pollution and climate change on the lives of people in Delhi. The film’s director Jain himself is from Delhi.

According to the release, this is the first time that a documentary film produced by Finnish forces will be selected for Cannes.