No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Documents The Finnish documentary has been selected for the first time for the Cannes Film Festival

by admin_gke11ifx
June 18, 2021
in World
Reading Time: 1 min read
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Invisible Demons will be featured in the Cannes Special Program on Climate Change.

Finnish a documentary produced by a production company Invisible Demons has been selected for the Cannes Film Festival. Another look produced by the company and Indian Rahul Jainin The documentary will be presented in the Cannes Special Program on Climate Change.

The production company’s press release says the documentary describes the effects of economic growth, pollution and climate change on the lives of people in Delhi. The film’s director Jain himself is from Delhi.

According to the release, this is the first time that a documentary film produced by Finnish forces will be selected for Cannes.

.

Tags:

RelatedPosts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

%d bloggers like this: