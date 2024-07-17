Documents | The director legend became interested in the “superhuman competitions” – This is how doping has been treated in documentaries

Documents|The purpose of the documentary series is to explore the “ambiguous morality” of the Games. HS listed five interesting documentaries that have discussed the use of doping in the past.

Out of many a film director known for his successful films Ridley Scott is involved in producing a documentary series about the so-called “doping Olympics”.

In the Enhanced Games, financed by billionaires, the use of doping substances is allowed – even encouraged. Project leader Aron D’Souza said in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat that the games organized later this year want to show how “biology no longer limits us” and that humans “can become superhumans”.

Variety magazine previously reported that Scott’s production company Ridley Scott Associates (RSA) is involved in producing the games documentary series in development. Another production company is an actor and producer by Rob McElhenney More Better Productions.

Scott and McElhenney’s production companies have previously produced Netflix together Robbie Williams -documentary series, which was published last year.

The so-called “superhuman races” seem to fit perfectly with Scott’s previous science fiction and action films. These include, among others Alien (1979), Blade Runner (1982) and Gladiator (2000), the highly anticipated sequel of which will premiere in November.

Film director Ridley Scott pictured at the premiere of Napoleon in London in November 2023.

Australian former world swimming champion James Magnussen33, is so far the only big-name athlete to say he will compete in the Enhanced Games and intending to “go all out”. He is also one of the athletes that the documentary series is supposed to follow.

According to Variety, the upcoming documentary series will explore the “ambiguous morality” of the Games. The purpose of the documentary is to examine whether the competition can encourage harmful methods or whether it is a “modern solution” to the doping problem that constantly plagues the sports world.

Enhanced Games has attracted a lot of opposition in the sports world. Australian sports boss and former world swimming champion Kieren Perkins warned in Marchthat “someone will still die if we allow such an atmosphere to grow and flourish”.

Finnish Sports Federation’s Ethical Center Suek’s medical expert Pekka Rauhala told HS in an interview in April about the adverse effects of doping substancesthe worst of which are life-threatening.

What kind of risks the athlete is willing to take to improve his performance?

Especially since the 2010s, several documentary films and series have been published that try to answer, among other things, this question.

Here are the best bits from doping documentaries.

The Blue and White Lie (2013)

Arto Halonen directed documentary film A blue and white lie deals with the turbulent doping history of Finnish cross-country skiing and the Lahti 2002 World Cup skiing doping scandal, when six skiers of the Finnish cross-country team were accused of using Hemohes.

In the documentary, the doping history of cross-country skiing from the 1970s to the 2010s is comprehensively dissected.

A blue and white lie caused when it appeared Uproar in Norway. The film tells with the help of an anonymous Norwegian source that doping has been used in Norwegian cross-country skiing as systematically as in Finland.

A blue and white lie can be viewed at Yle Areena.

Cart (2017)

Documentary writer and amateur cyclist Bryan Fogel to start a human trial In a Netflix documentary Smoky smell and acquires a group of experts familiar with doping. The purpose is to prove how doping can be done improve their sports performance without getting caught. The original plan changes when Fogel acquires an expert Grigori Rodchenkov will be blamed by the World Anti-Doping Agency Wada.

Rodchenkov testified in The New York Times story in 2016 that Russia has an extensive state doping program. Rodchenkov, who has since been hiding in the United States, is said he was on Putin’s kill list.

Shedding light on the Russian doping world Smoky smell won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Film in 2018.

Smoky smell is available to watch on Netflix.

The Golden Girl (2019)

Romanian gymnast Andreea Răducan was only 16 when he won gold at the Sydeny Olympics in 2000. Soon after, Răducan tested positive for pseudoephedrine. The sea rites were annulled. In the HBO documentary The Golden Girl he trying to get his medal back.

Among other things, pseudoephedrine, used for allergic rhinitis, was removed from the list of prohibited substances in 2004, but returned to it again in 2010. However, small concentrations in the sample are acceptable under current regulations.

The Golden girl -documentary also tells about Romania’s strict gymnastics apparatus.

The Golden Girl is viewable on Max.

The Armstrong Lie (2013)

American cyclist Lance Armstrong’s the case is one of the most famous doping scandals. by Alex Gibney the over two-hour documentary follows Armstrong from his 2009 comeback to 2013, when he confessed Oprah Winfrey in a television interview that he had used banned substances for a long time.

In interviews for the documentary, Armstrong still pretends to be the winneralthough the International Cycling Union annulled all seven victories Armstrong cycled in the Tour de France between 1999 and 2005.

The Armstrong Lie is available to watch on Netflix.

Killer Sally (2022)

Steroids are an integral part of 1990s bodybuilding culture on Netflix Killer Sally in the documentary series.

The true crime series focuses on an American bodybuilding couple Sally and by Ray McNeil to a harmful relationship. The use of steroids makes Ray McNeil even more violent and unpredictable towards his spouse Sally. On Valentine’s Day 1995, Sally McNeil shoots her abusive husband. McNeil is sentenced to prison, from which he is released after 25 years.

The series is a harsh depiction of intimate partner violence, the psychological effects of steroids and gender stereotypes.

Killer Sally is available to watch on Netflix.