Documents The British magazine The Guardian characterizes architect Alvar Aalto: “Dominant elostelija”

According to the British critic of architecture, the work of Alvar Aalto’s wives has been underestimated. In reality, however, Aino Aalto’s work has been extensively presented in exhibitions and publications.

British newspaper The Guardian write that Alvar and Aino Aaltoa The documentary shows new aspects of the world-famous architect

A review released on Sunday says the Aalto film reveals Alvar Aalto’s “secret life” and “less sympathetic aspects”.

Wavehas been screened in the UK at the Architecture on Film event organized by the Architecture Foundation.

The documentary reveals that he was a “dominant elector”. The magazine writes that the film manages to highlight Aalto ‘s wives Aino and Ellissan essential role and investment in Alvar Aalto’s production.

“Their work has often been downplayed when the familiar story of a lone male genius has been told,” The Guardian’s architecture critic Oliver Wainwright write.

Documentaries Virpi Suutarin directed by a documentary that illuminates the work and love life of an architectural couple Wave received its Finnish premiere in the autumn of 2020. The Finnish Broadcasting Corporation aired it last week on the Yle Teema channel, and the documentary can also be seen Yle Arena.

Wave is nominated for Jussi in the Best Documentary category.

Director Virpi Suutari in Aalto Studio.­

Document proceeds according to the correspondence between Aino and Alvar. They reveal how frankly the couple discussed their love life, even outside of marriage.

Alvar Aalto was a bohemian who enjoys traveling. Aino Aalto also liked social circles, but took responsibility for running family life and business.

The Guardian’s review presents the Paimio chair in the picture. The caption asks, “Everything he did himself?” The word He is in masculine form, meaning it refers to Alvar Aalto.

Alvar and Aino Aalto­

Guessing in this case may be pointless. The collaboration between the couple who co-founded Artekia has been extensively documented.

Alvar Aalto’s most famous furniture is simple furniture like the Paimio chair, playing with organic forms.

Aino Aalto is especially known as an interior and glass designer who has a thorough understanding of materials.

Aino Aalto’s significant contribution to the work has been presented in books and exhibitions. For example, Aino & Alvar Aalto – Shared Visions toured Japan last year.

Aino Aalto­

The Guardian the review writes very positively about the work of Waves and Wavedocumentary. According to Alvar Aalto, he built “wild and magical buildings and exciting furniture”. The film manages to present them with dreamy drone images.

Säynätsalo City Hall is described as an “enchanting civic complex”.

“Like a wooded parliament for ewokes,” the magazine describes red brick houses.

Ewoks are hairy, peaceful creatures featured in the Star Wars movie series.