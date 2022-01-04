Documents Such is the documentary about Michael Monroe, which was removed from the streaming service just a few days after its release

The Finns have come to know Michael Monroe as a restlessly energetic character, but he also has a sensitive and more serious side that comes to the fore in the documentary.

“He is like a big ball of white light. It’s hard to put him in one category. ”

This is how the guitarist sums up Rich Jones and bassist Duff McKagan the essence of the Finnish rock icon in a new documentary that tells Michael Monroen about life.

Saku Heritage controlled by the documentary was published in the last week of December in Elisa Viihte, but it left the service shortly after the publication ambiguities between the production company and Monroe became apparent.

Helsingin Sanomat received the documentary the same week.

Anything the Monroe documentary does not contain shocking revelations, but offers a nostalgic glimpse into the stages of Hanoi Rocks, which was in operation from 1979 to 1985. There are a lot of excerpts from old music videos and other video material that are extremely rarely seen anywhere today. You can spot a delicious picture of them. There are also some old interviews involved.

Above all, the documentary is the story of Michael Monroe (b. 1962), a young man who rocked Hanoi Rocks in the 1970s and went abroad to live a rock dream because it didn’t seem possible to him and the band in Finland at the time.

“Intolerance was incomprehensible. It was not allowed to be itself. The atmosphere was depressing. We had to leave to be free, ”Monroe says in the documentary.

Members of Hanoi Rocks moved to Stockholm, where everyone else lived on the street except Andy McCoywho got to sleep with his girlfriend in some sort of mansion. Monroe says he was moving away from Andy at the time, while other members of the band (Michael, Nasty Suicide and Sam Yaffa) has developed a strong link to this day. Life as homeless in Stockholm was tough, but at the same time, life was also an adventure.

Document goes faithfully through the stages of Hanoi Rocks through Stockholm and London to the conquest of Japan and the last moments of Los Angeles. It sheds great light on the backgrounds even for those who are not already familiar with the band’s history.

Monroe’s story is wound open chronologically from childhood to the present day. The importance of Monroe in the world of music is evidenced by the current bandmates interviewed in the documentary as well as other foreign musicians such as Little Steven, Slash, Chirs Shirlett and Steve Conte. They complement and reinforce the story of how Monroe became an internationally acclaimed and admired rock star.

Monroe’s mother has also been interviewed for the documentary.

Michael Monroe -documentary is actually a survival story, as time and time again Monroe rises to her feet after crushing adversity. The first huge loss was the drummer Razzlen death in Los Angeles in 1984, which also led to the break-up of Hanoi Rocks.

“My whole world broke into small pieces. It was the most horrible, biggest tragedy that could have ever happened, ”Monroe says.

The documentary also speaks openly about drug use, which Monroe eventually managed to leave behind.

Next The great sorrow came in 2001, when Monroe, who had already lived in Finland at the time, found his wife one day Jude Wilderin cerebral hemorrhage dead from home.

In spite of all the personal and band-related losses and adversities, it is really amazing how Monroe manages to recreate his skin and continue his musical career over and over again and eventually find his place in Finland as well.

There is constant talk in the documentary about Monroe’s positive energy. It’s something huge that fills a room as he steps in there. For example, the excerpt from Monroe’s visit to JOonas Hytönen on the show. Dressing in tiger booties, Monroe doesn’t have to stay in the program in her chair, but crawls under the table and jumps over the chair and demonstrates her agility by pulling spaghetti.

As such a restless character, many Finns have come to know Michael Monroe, but he also has a sensitive and more serious side, which is conveyed in the documentary, especially in those places where Monroe recalls the most difficult moments and turning points in her life and her childhood. They are also the most touching points in the document.

Last Over the years, Monroe has also been able to be seen on television shows. Through it, he has gained new admirers in Finland after participating in the role of a judge in such programs as The Voice of Finland and X Factor.

“I’m grateful that people value my personality because I can’t be anything else. I can’t present, I’m myself. It’s great, I enjoy it, ”Monroe says.

The documentary is one indication of how a certain kind of attitude to life can cope forward in life. At least it has worked in Monroe.