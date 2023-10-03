The National Elections Committee has specified the details of the documents required to vote in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, which begin tomorrow in the various emirates of the country.

The committee explained that the approved document for voting in the 2023 Federal National Council elections is “the identity card issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security.”

She indicated that the voter’s identity will be verified by looking at the original ID card or through the digital ID.

The committee stressed that all voters must register in the digital identity system (UAEPass) to exercise their right to vote or run for the Federal National Council elections if the required legal conditions are met.