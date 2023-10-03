Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

A new document puts Chancellor Scholz in trouble regarding the Cum-Ex affair. © Christian Charisius/dpa (archive image)

New details in the Cum-Ex affair? The Cologne public prosecutor’s office accuses Scholz of “actively influencing” the scandal in favor of the MM Warburg bank.

Berlin – New documents could put Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) under pressure. In a 20 page paper that star is available exclusively, details and information about Scholz’s involvement in the cum-ex scandal at the Hamburg private bank MM Warburg should be found. An internal note from the public prosecutor’s office is explosive, in which it says star There is talk of “inconsistencies in Olaf Scholz’s statements”.

Chancellor Scholz is not letting go of the cum-ex scandal – the public prosecutor’s office apparently has doubts

“In particular, the strikingly frequent reference to gaps in memory as well as the consistent assertion that there was almost no communication or file entries despite the important and explosive tax case involving MM Warburg are difficult to understand,” he quotes star an excerpt from the note. Loud star The note could prove that the Cologne public prosecutor’s office doubts Scholz’s account of not remembering meetings with Warburg co-owner Christian Olearius.

This is probably also due to diaries that Olearius, who has to answer in court because of the cum-ex deals, wrote about his meetings with Scholz. The diaries were confiscated in March 2018 during a search of Olearius’ private rooms. These were confiscated by chief investigator Anne Brorhilker, who is to be legally deposed. The recordings revealed several meetings between then Hamburg Mayor and current Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) with the banker in 2016 and 2017.

What is Cum-Ex about? Cum-ex deals are illegal stock deals in which shares were traded back and forth around the dividend payment date. Sometimes with (i.e. “cum”), sometimes without (“ex”) dividend entitlement. This procedure was repeated so often that the authorities could no longer keep up. This made it possible for financial institutions to have capital gains tax paid on stock dividends reimbursed several times over. The Hamburg private bank MM Warburg was deeply involved in the Cum-Ex scandal. In a ruling confirmed by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), the bank was obliged to repay more than 176 million euros to the state treasury in 2021. Among other things, the bank’s former general representative was sentenced to five and a half years in prison by the Bonn district court in 2021; the owners are still being investigated. See also What We Eat Today: Saoto soup

Documents incriminate Scholz in the cum-ex affair – diaries are said to document meetings with Olearius

The background: Olearius is said to have sought help from Scholz several times in 2016 because the tax authorities in Hamburg had made a large claim in the millions to the Warburg Bank because of cum-ex transactions. Immediately after one of the two’s meetings, Scholz’s financial administration at the time decided not to demand repayment of the stolen millions. The “diary entries,” as they say star on this in the Cologne order, “could speak for an active influence by Olaf Scholz”.

Scholz admitted during a questioning in the Bundestag Finance Committee in July 2020 that he had met Olearius about the matter of cum-ex transactions. Scholz vehemently denied allegations that he had influenced the tax authorities’ decision. During his two interrogations before the investigative committee of the Hamburg citizenship, he also stated that he could no longer remember exactly the conversations with Olearius. There is currently no evidence of political influence.

The Hamburg Warburg Bank’s cum-ex transactions have been following Chancellor Scholz for a long time. The core question is whether Scholz, as First Mayor, and Peter Tschentscher (SPD), as Finance Senator at the time, had political influence on the tax treatment of the Warburg Bank. The Hamburg private bank MM Warburg was involved in the Cum-Ex scandal and earned millions. It has not yet been legally proven. (bohy)