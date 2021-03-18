The Economic and Fiscal Crime Unit (UDEF) of the National Police has a job again. The former government partner in the Murcia City Council, Mario Gómez, has presented new documentation to the agents for alleged irregularities committed in the contract signed by the City Council for the implementation of electronic administration, known as ‘Smart City’.

The leader of Ciudadanos in the municipal group, and that he was the first deputy mayor, explained to LA VERDAD that he delivered the documents to the UDEF “to investigate what appears to be a breach of the contract signed in 2016”, in reference to benefits within the operating system that were contemplated in the document and that have not been developed.

These contractual doubts, he added, revolve “once again, on the same PP councilor, and therefore on the mayor, José Ballesta, because we understand that the mayor does not move a finger without the approval of the mayor.”

The PP denies that there are non-compliances and ensures that the technicians are in charge of their control and execution



This new complaint is added to the one presented a few months ago by Mario Gómez before the UDEF, in which he contributed more than three gigabytes with evidence of alleged irregularities committed by his former popular government partners, in a series of municipal contracts, and which he is now investigating the prosecution.

Regarding the motion of censure, both Gómez and another of his three colleagues, Pedro García Rex, assured that it is going forward and that they are “stronger and united than ever”, although they acknowledged that they were having a “fatal” time due to the pressure to which they were subjected.

“Works 100%”



Sources of the popular bank responded about the contract questioned, that its purpose was the implementation of the electronic headquarters and a processor of electronic administrative files “that are working at 100%.” They added that, “for the first time in the history of the City Council”, ‘online’ procedures have surpassed those in person: 65% compared to 35% ‘in situ’; and that «the basis of the contract is executed, in progress and available to all Murcians; there has been no non-compliance ”. “The municipal technicians are rigorously responsible for the control, execution and payment of the contract,” they insisted.

The PP considers that this complaint represents “a new episode in the plot concocted by Gómez and the accused Diego Conesa [secretario general del PSOE] in his eagerness to spread the gum of false corruption ».