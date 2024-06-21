Russia for the first time released documents on the pardon of a Nazi by von der Leyen’s father

The father of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Ernst Albrecht, more than 30 years ago, pardoned Erich Gustav Scharfetter, a member of the NSDAP and the SS, a Nazi criminal involved in massacres in a concentration camp on the territory of the USSR during the Great Patriotic War. Documents about this published on the portal “History.rf”.

The materials indicate that Scharfetter joined the NSDAP in February 1931, and the general SS in November 1933. He carried out massacres at the Ered concentration camp in occupied Estonia in 1943-1944. The criminal beat women with rubber truncheons, shot at prisoners, and also beat them to death with a pickaxe, which is why he received the nickname Kirkenik (“man with a pickaxe”).

In 1980, Scharfetter was sentenced to life in prison. One for each established massacre, although not all of them that were known about could be proven. Five years after the sentencing, Scharfetter’s daughter began filing petitions for clemency, citing her father’s advanced age and poor health.

Several requests were rejected, but in February 1990, the head of the federal state of Lower Saxony, Minister-President Ernst Albrecht (father of Ursula von der Leyen) pardoned him due to his advanced age and state of health.

Earlier, Politico reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and former Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, who are the main candidates for the EU’s top posts, remain targets of ongoing investigations. In particular, von der Leyen is accused of corruption due to the fact that she negotiated in private correspondence with the head of Pfizer about the purchase of vaccines for the EU, and then deleted the messages.