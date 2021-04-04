Documents Mystical deadly disease spread on luxury cruise ship, HBO’s documentary The Last Cruise from the early stages of the spread of the coronavirus is like a horror movie

The documentary also shows how blatantly different the way passengers and ship’s workers were treated at the time of the crisis.

British luxury cruiser Diamond Princess set out on January 20, 2020 from Yokohama, Japan for a 16-day cruise to Southeast Asia, stopping in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The ship had a total of 3,711 people, of whom 2,666 were passengers and 1,045 were employees of the ship. HBO The Last Cruise document contains material described by passengers and staff about the trip that saw the first major mass exposure of the coronavirus outside Wuhan. 712 people on board were infected with covid-19. 14 of them died.

Events progress chronologically. At the start of the cruise, only four cases of the disease caused by the as yet unnamed covid-19 virus had been identified in the world.

One of the passengers of the Diamond Princess was an 80-year-old from Hong Kong who had visited Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China. He had flu-like symptoms and coughs. It was later revealed that he was the first passenger to suffer from covid-19 disease.

On January 25, Diamond Princess arrived in Hong Kong. Middle-aged American couple, Cheryl and Paul Molesky, had received a text message from his daughter: “Do not leave the ship. There is a virus and people are dying there. ” The couple asked about the ship, but they were assured everything was fine. Moleskys went to admire the city.

In the first days of February, testing began. When the ship returned to Japan and the cruise was due to end, the Japanese authorities ordered those on board to be quarantined for 14 days.

Passengers were isolated in the cabins, but the ship’s workers continued to work, cleaning, cooking, and serving the passengers. The 40-day wait began, full of anxiety and uncertainty, which the documentary describes with a close focus on the passenger and employee experience.

Panic the explosive virus, of which very little was known at the time, was common to all. All sorts of frightening rumors spread on the ship, such as that the ship with its thousands of people was going to drown. However, the documentary shows how different circumstances were tried to cope with the crisis.

The sun shines on the cabin terrace and the American business couple Mark and Jerri Jorgensen have enjoyed a tasty lunch. They hope to have chocolate in the cabin for Valentine’s Day. They say in an interview that the employees sensed tension. They were no longer as friendly as they used to be. They were also no longer paid a tip.

Passengers tell the camera about boredom and deteriorating room service. About their fears and fatigue.

At the same time, workers have continued to work without safety gaps. They sleep in their small common cabins below sea level.

Sick workers were not isolated from each other. The documentary shows how they put food side by side. It is not yet known that the coronavirus spreads by air and that its carriers may be asymptomatic.

Single parent with two children and dessert chef Maruja Daya, who earned just under € 1,000 a month from his 13-hour workday, says he didn’t want to tell the truth to his children about the ship’s nightmarish circumstances.

“We felt like only the rich were taken care of,” he says.

“The passengers weren’t the only ones who got sick, so why did we still have to keep working?” he describes the ideas that began to spread among the workers.

One of the employees interviewed for the documentary is dessert chef Maruja Daya.­

Employees say the symptoms of the illness were concealed for fear of reprimand from the employer. There was also no daring to complain about the unfair and dangerous conditions at first, nor were they allowed to be reported to outsiders. But as deaths began to come, some workers began talking about the situation to the media and demanding the ship’s evacuation.

Passengers were finally evacuated on 20 February, and embassies in various countries began arranging flights back home for those on board. The process took a total of eight days, with the remaining 500 workers leaving the ship last.

The Last Cruise there is also documentation of the treatment of the pandemic and the mistakes made in the early stages of the spread of the virus.

While people were taken from the cabins to the hospital for intensive care, passengers watched news in which U.S. officials asserted that there was no cause for concern and that the pandemic was completely under control. The first mask recommendation in the United States was issued just over a month later after the ship was evacuated, on April 3rd.

Document director Hannah Olson criticizes the slowness of the authorities’ coronavirus response to the British newspaper The Guardian:

“The information we received about the Diamond Princess case was our opportunity. It gave us all the information we needed about the virus, ”Olson says. “… The people who had the power to make changes did not listen. And the horror that took over the ship spread all over the world. ”

The Last Cruise is an interesting picture of a crisis that has shaken the world and is still by no means over. With its isolation, the carefree full-service luxury ship turned into a nightmarish ghost ship. Everyone was in the same boat and suffering, but some suffered more than others.