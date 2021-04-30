Documents Jere Karalahti got a “lottery win” in her life, but could not redeem it – now she is gradually sharing it by influencing the lives of others

Sparse are the Finnish athletes who have made both a book and a film. Hockey player among the representatives of ball games Teemu Selänne and a football player Jari Litmanen have been among the best of their kind in their kind, but what about Jere Karalahti?

The hockey defender received the book a year after the end of his playing career in 2017. Since the winter, his premiere has been waiting Juuso Syrjän directed by a documentary that expands the Karalahti sky in the lights of a hockey pitch and the shadows of civilian life.

Was there anything left to say?

“No,” Karalahti replies after a long report.

“The biggest principle in both projects has been that they are as genuine and honest as possible. It has worked for both. ”

Karalahti admits to being a film freak. He admits that becoming the subject of the film was one of his goals, but a career as a player alone is not enough for a book and a film or even another. The fuel for the story is a drug-saturated life that had to be taken to a premature grave.

“If I can help or bring support with my own story, Karalahti mentions one reason why he wanted the subject of the book.”

In the book, Karalahti told things as he thought happened. In the film, fifty interviewees are voiced for the main part of the nearly two-hour duration. His words have a say in the 46-year-old Karalahti as well.

Karalahti does not fit its public image into Litmanen’s or Selänte’s mold. Where Litmanen has been gray, Selänne has tried to smile at the race with the sun.

The mere playful style of play in Karalahti guaranteed titles that were also brought about by the riots of civil life. A smile has been enough, even though the rugged appearance is far from the glossy boys in the central opening of the Favorite.

In the 2014-2015 season, Jere Karalahti played in the KHL League in the Helsinki Jokers.­

The mystery remains whether the athletic merit would have been enough for the book and the film if the defender had measured his full potential as a hockey player. The length of an NHL career could be 1,149 instead of 149 regular season. At that time, he would be talked about in the same tone as About Teppo Nummis or Kimmo Timosesta.

Do you regret that the opportunity was missed?

“Perhaps the best and most important kout of my career Erkka Westerlund said I won the lottery, but I couldn’t redeem the profit. ”

“I have won so that I can make a difference in people’s lives now than if I had played in the NHL for 10 years longer,” Karalahti points out the enlightening side of his story.

Sports experiences in different countries are also important.

“If I had played in the NHL for a long time, I would not have experienced KHL in Belarus, Germany or Sweden. There has been something special about everyone. Germany was a new beginning after I had been in a coma for eight days, ”Karalahti mentions the spring 2008 hospital period.

Karalahti no worries about lost or spent money. Generosity has also been enjoyed by guys, several of whom have been interviewed for the film. Hockey took me to Los Angeles, but the best parties were in Helsinki’s Tapulikaupunki with friends.

The man has not abandoned his roots.

“It has been one important value for me. I’m no stranger than anyone else. ”

Karalahti has also enjoyed being with world stars.

“I’ve gotten to meet people I wouldn’t necessarily have met if I had put it all in as an athlete. Ronnie James Dio, Mötley Crüen Vince Neil, Motörheadin Lemmy Kilmister and Mikkey Dee and many more, ”a friend of heavy rock lists.

Now the volume of rock is more moderate than Jere and Nanna Karalahti there are two children under school age in the family.

“When the career ends, many become vacuumed. Our son was born the same spring when I stopped playing. Children have been a lifeline since playing. ”

Jere Karalahti at her last World Championships 2014 in Belarus.­

Karalahti debuted at the 1998 World Hockey Championships, but the venue for the Nagano Olympics earlier that year was not far off. One defender from the native League was elected to the Lions.

“I, (Kimmo) Timonen and (Mika) Strömberg were the trio from which the last defender was chosen. Timonen was elected. ”

Karalahti won three silver and one bronze in the World Championships.

“All the World Cup teams are really special. In my first World Championships, we lost the two-part final to Sweden. Sweden won the first 1-0. The second ended 0-0. Opposed were, among other things Mats Sundin and Peter Forsberg. ”

Finland played in Switzerland with a team with only two NHL players. There were significantly more prospective NHL players, including Karalahti.

“The following year, we lost the first final to the Czech Republic, but won the second. We lost in overtime. In Russia (2000) we lost the semifinals, but won the Canadian bronze medal match. In the Swedish Games (2002) we lost the semi-finals in the penalty shootout. We lost the bronze match to Sweden, ”although we led.

“Later there were good races (2004), but Dany Heatley immersed us in the extra time of the semi-finals. Even that team could have won the world championship. ”

Karalahti the specialty of his career remained that he did not eventually play in any of the Olympics. He returned to the World Cups after nine years in 2014. Finland barely survived the playoffs, but advanced to Belarus in the final.

“Yes it was so fierce what kind of situations we got cold. There was Vladimir Putin in the auditorium and Russia forced to win. We had an almost impossible task to win. I knew it was my last chance. ”

Seven The World Cup competitions and the relaxed image increased the popularity of Karalahti in the deep ranks of the people. Municipal elections are approaching. Have you been asked to run as a candidate?

“A couple of parties have approached me all the way to the parliamentary election. It’s not my thing at all. ”

The documentary about Karalahti will premiere in mid-May.