A documentary about making rain mixes science and poetry.

Hannele Korhonen led a research project funded by the United Arab Emirates to find out if more rain could be added to the parched deserts of a prosperous state.

Harri Römphti

16.6. 16:00 | Updated 8:17

One Of the many professions, Aku Anka was a Rainmaker Carl Barksin in a comic of the same name from 1953. In that job, Aku did very well. He was able to conjure the rain so accurately that drops fell on the fence of the subscriber’s farm, but not any further.