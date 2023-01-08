In 2009, the British Medical Journal published:The Lancet A study on the blood-thinning drug rivaroxaban, which appeared to be “safe and effective”, but the journal has now warned of “inaccuracies” in the study data, stressing that it will “investigate the research further”..

What is this drug?

“rivaroxaban” ( rivaroxaban ), often sold under the trade name “Xarelto” ( Xarelto ), To prevent stroke and blockage of blood vessels, usually caused by blood clots.

The drug got the green light from international health watchdogs in 2011, and now it's taken every year by millions around the world.

If the allegations against the early study of rivaroxaban, known as Record 4 (Record4) is correct, patients may have been “misled about their potential for side effects”, which include a “risk of severe and potentially fatal bleeding”.

That study evaluated the drug’s role in preventing blood clots after surgery, and since then other researchers have cited it thousands of times as evidence of its safety..

Peter Wilmshurst, a cardiologist at Royal Stoke University Hospital in Britain, who is also active in research fraud campaigns, said: “If serious side effects are more common than officially reported, then the risk is higher than patients think. Without trustworthy data patients don’t know.” Doctors know exactly how safe this drug is.”

He noted that “after warnings about rivaroxaban in other medical reports over the past 10 years, The Lancet has had ample time to issue corrections or withdraw copies,” according to the British Daily Mail.

In the same year that the “Lancet” published the results of the experiment “Record4The US Food and Drug Administration refused to approve the drug (FDA) studying.

It concluded that “the data used…is not reliable.” Two years later, following 3 follow-up studies by a different research group, rivaroxaban was approved in the US and UK for stroke prevention..

Controversial experience

In 2015, an American medical journal analyzed 57 FDA reports of research misconduct, including the controversial rivaroxaban trial, saying that the latter involved “falsification, lost records, and improper storage of drugs.”

The Lancet issues its warning after pressure from rival magazine British Medical Journal , Which, in December, presented evidence from the US Food and Drug Administration’s reports, which alleged “multiple serious data defects” in the results of 8 out of 16 hospitals that participated in the rivaroxaban trial. .

, Which, in December, presented evidence from the US Food and Drug Administration’s reports, which alleged “multiple serious data defects” in the results of 8 out of 16 hospitals that participated in the rivaroxaban trial. According to the British Medical Journal, “2 out of 16 hospitals failed to report serious side effects, and 4 of the patients who took rivaroxaban in the trial died, which the researchers failed to explain.” .

In this regard, Wilmshurst said: “It is appalling that death is allowed to go unexplained when a patient dies during a 3-week trial.”

Author’s response

In response to the allegations, the trial’s lead author, Professor Emeritus of Medicine at McMaster University in Ontario, Alexander Turby, told the Journal: The British Medical Journal:

“The Food and Drug Administration is not the arbiter of reliable or unreliable data.”

“A lot of controlled studies are submitted to journals, rejected as unreliable, and then resubmitted somewhere else where they can eventually be accepted and published.”

“We think the Record 4 trial data falls into this category: unreliable by the FDA, but sound conclusions about efficacy and safety.” .

It is noteworthy that “Record 4” was funded in part by the German company “Bayer”, which is one of the pharmaceutical companies that developed the drug.

And in 2019, it was reported that companies generated an estimated £5.4 billion in sales from the drug in just one year..

The new allegations are the latest in a string of scandals to rock drug research. Last summer it was revealed that a pivotal Alzheimer’s study “may have been rigged”.

Rivaroxaban is in a family of medicines called newer oral anticoagulants (NOA).NOACs ), and is most commonly prescribed for heart patients at high risk of stroke, and those at risk of having a stroke after joint replacement..

Many patients find that the drug is easier to take than warfarin, which is the most commonly prescribed anticoagulant drug for more than fifty years, but it cannot be taken with other common drugs, and patients must undergo a medical examination every 6 weeks, to monitor serious side effects, such as bleeding. severe uncontrolled.

With NOACs Like rivaroxaban, these risks are thought to be lower, which means there is no need for ongoing medical check-ups in the hospital..

“We’ve been sold on the idea that this drug is a safer option than warfarin, but that may not necessarily be the case,” Wilmshurst said.“.

Deaths and claims for compensation

In the United States, a series of lawsuits have been filed against the pharmaceutical companies behind rivaroxaban, by relatives of patients who allegedly died from fatal bleeding related to the drug.

In 2019, they agreed to a settlement that included the payment of £650m in damages, although the company did not accept liability, and they stuck to the safety of the property. .

And here Wilmshurst said: “These drugs have advantages, and I prescribe them a lot, but there is not enough evidence to prove that they are necessarily better than the alternatives. And it is difficult to reach firm conclusions when we cannot trust the trials that were supposed to tell us whether they are safe and effective.” .

Responses:

The Lancet magazine commented on what happened by saying:

“We take cases of scientific misconduct very seriously, and follow best practice guidelines as set out by the Publication Ethics Committee. The journal published a correction to the original article in December 2022.”

When more details of the FDA report were brought to our attention, we contacted the authors’ organization to request an investigation. .

In turn, Bayer said: