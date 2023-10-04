Bill Clinton congratulated Yeltsin for resolving the 1993 constitutional crisis

The United States has declassified transcripts of conversations between former United States President Bill Clinton and his Russian counterpart Boris Yeltsin. Documentation published on the website of the National Security Archive, a non-governmental organization that collects declassified data.

It is clarified that the telephone conversation between the two leaders took place after the October putsch, on October 5. As follows from the conversation, Clinton congratulated Yeltsin on resolving the 1993 constitutional crisis. “You did everything exactly as you should have, and I congratulate you on the way you handled it,” the American leader said. Clinton also asked about Yeltsin’s plans for the upcoming elections.

“The documents show that the Clinton administration saw no alternative to Yeltsin and was ready to support him no matter what,” the Archives website says.

On October 3, 1993, the defenders of the Supreme Soviet of Russia, whose leaders were Ruslan Khasbulatov and Alexander Rutskoi, and supporters of President Boris Yeltsin turned to armed confrontation: shots were fired in Moscow. Demonstrators seized the capital’s mayor’s office and tried to storm Ostankino. In response, the special forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, loyal to Yeltsin, opened fire to kill. The next morning, the White House was shot at from tanks, and the leaders of the defense of parliament were arrested.