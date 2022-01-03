Documents A documentary about Michael Monroe was released, but it disappeared from the streaming service only a few days after its release.

“After the publication of the document, we were informed about the ambiguities between the production company and Monroe,” Elisa Viihteen says.

For one Finland’s most famous rock musician Michael Monroesta The documentary was released on December 27 for viewing on the Elisa Viihde streaming service.

“The action-packed and touching documentary takes the viewer deep into Michael’s soul landscape and the backstage of the rock world. An extensive documentary has been processed since 2017 and has been extensively described outside Finland. The documentary tells the story of Michael from childhood to the present day, ”the press release about the film said.

Then – just a few days after its release – the film disappeared from Elisa Entertainment. Now it is nowhere to be seen.

Prior to the removal of the film, a discussion on the document had been initiated in the Facebook group of Hanoi Rocks fans alleging ambiguities regarding the release of the document.

Where documentary about Michael Monroe’s life suddenly disappeared? And most of all: why?

“After the publication of the document, we were informed of the ambiguities between the production company and Monroe. This is an agreement between them, the details of which we do not know, and we are not a party to that agreement, ”Elisa Viihte’s Partnership Director Mika Lepistö says.

Lepistö says that Elisa acted in accordance with normal industry practices.

“This is one document in our rental company, and in general, the rights to distribute content are acquired by the rental company in accordance with normal industry practice, for example directly from the production company. This has also been the case here. ”

The documentary was produced by Lumi Films, owned by Saku Heritage. He has also directed the documentary.

“Promoting domestic cultural content is important to us. We have felt that the best way to support this is to give them peace of mind at work. That is why we have suspended the distribution of the document so that they can resolve their own ambiguities, ”says Mika Lepistö.

“We will also ask them for an answer in our direction once things have been resolved.”

The documentary was published in Elisa Entertainment. This is what the document cover looked like before it was taken out of service.

At rest there is no information on how many rentals the documentary had to collect during its short release, but thinks not very much.

“We reacted quickly after we learned that there was some ambiguity here. Discussions were held with representatives of Monroe and also with the production company. We said this is the best way for us to react at this point when we don’t know the details. ”

Saku Heritage has previously done, among other things, a documentary rapper Mikael Gabrielista (2016) as well Home Industry – Camp Judgment documentary in the same year.

In the introductory text of Monroe’s documentary, which is now gone, it is said to shatter the life of one of Finland’s most beloved rock stars: “Let’s experience the rise and fall of Hanoi Rocks, and get an answer to what makes Monroe continue as energetic from year to year.”

Michael Monroe is the singer of Hanoi Rocks, which he founded in 1979. The band was one of the first Finnish rock bands to achieve international fame.

Hanoi Rocks broke up in 1984 with its drummer Razzlen died in an accident, but the band was revived in 2001-2009 with a new line-up. Monroe has also sung in several other bands and made a solo career.

At the same time, the documentary is said to be the first such in-depth and in-depth documentary about Hanoi Rocks.

Monroe told the documentary himself when he visited the United States last year as a musician Todd Kernsin podcast.

“It tells my whole life story and focuses on the ten years I spent in New York. It starts with the founding of Hanoi, but it’s a documentary about my life. It’s a project like the only one doing in life, so I want to handle it properly, ” Monroe says.

Members of Guns N ‘Roses, among others, have been interviewed for the documentary Slash and Duffia as well as Foo Fighters Chris Shiflett.

“We make the documentary more about my accomplishments. Of course, it’s great to have a lot of big names involved talking about me, but we want to make the documentary such a fascinating story that it would also interest people who aren’t just interested in me or even the whole rock’n’roll, ”Monroe said in the podcast.

A spokesman for Michael Monroe said Monroe did not want to comment. HS has not received a response to its request for comments sent to director Saku Perinno.