Aden (Al-Ittihad)

The Human Rights Office in the Sanaa Municipality announced that the Houthi group committed 11,232 violations against the children of Sanaa, during the period from November 19, 2022 to November 19, 2023.

Violations included murders, kidnappings, and vandalism of health and educational institutions.

The Director of the Human Rights Office in the Sanaa Municipality, Fahmi Al-Zubairi, warned of the increasing Houthi violations, calling on the international community to stand seriously and firmly to protect the children of Yemen. In addition, the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, yesterday discussed with a senior European official efforts to bring peace to Yemen.

The Office of the UN Envoy said, in a statement on the “X” communication platform: “The UN Special Envoy, Hans Grundberg, met with Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy official, in Jordan, yesterday, to discuss developments in the situation in Yemen.”

He added: The two sides discussed “the importance of concerted international efforts to achieve progress towards lasting peace and stability in Yemen.”

In recent days, the United Nations and international and regional actors have intensified their diplomatic efforts with the aim of reaching a new truce agreement in Yemen.