Gaza (Union)

The Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities Sector in the Palestinian NGO Network warned of the serious repercussions of the ongoing Israeli war in the Gaza Strip on the reality and lives of persons with disabilities, in light of the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe at all levels. The sector indicated, in a statement yesterday, reported by the Palestinian News and Information Agency “Wafa”, that “hundreds of people with disabilities were killed, thousands of them were injured, and 10,000 people were injured with various disabilities as a result of the war, in addition to the displacement of tens of thousands of people with disabilities.” They are exposed to difficult conditions of displacement, in addition to the difficult psychological traumas they are exposed to.” The rehabilitation sector pointed out “the significant increase in the number of disabilities caused by the war, which is approximately 10,000 cases of disability, half of which are children, at a time when the Israeli army prevents the entry of assistive devices and medical supplies, and prevents them from traveling for treatment abroad.”