Aden (Al-Ittihad)

A human rights report issued by the “Al-Asimah Media Center” yesterday, confirmed that the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia committed more than 5,000 violations against residents of the capital city during 2020.

The report, titled “Sanaa a Great Prison”, stated that the Center’s monitoring team documented 5,157 violations committed by the coup militias in all directorates of the Capital’s Municipality over the past year, which were divided between kidnappings, widespread incursions, confiscations, systematic looting of land and property, and robbery of archaeological sites in addition to violations and crimes The organization has the right to education and women and targeting national identity.

It also documented about 2,385 violations and crimes, which varied between killings, injuries, kidnappings and arbitrary arrests, and raids and raids of citizens ’homes, institutions and shops.

Regarding organized looting, the report indicated that it monitored 42 incidents of looting and sources of prominent civil institutions, raiding and closing 33 cafes and tourist parks, and 144 incidents of looting and confiscating millions of riyals of the national currency from merchants and exchange companies, in addition to documenting 223 incidents of armed robbery on lands owned by citizens and the state. In addition, it confiscated the property of 14 Baha’is.