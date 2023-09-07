GGet out there and play football.” According to legend, this is how Franz Beckenbauer spoke to his team before the final of the 1990 World Cup. As you know, it was won. 32 years later, Hansi Flick is supposed to lead the national team to the title. The conditions are completely different from those in Italy, when the team, which was one of the favorites, was also carried by a wave of anticipation and enthusiasm at home, controlled with a light hand by the sovereign team boss. The human rights situation and the lack of football culture in Qatar, plus the fact that the tournament will be held here in late autumn, will cloud the mood in Miesepeterland in 2022 from the outset. The sporting prospects are also modest: Germany has no player in the squad that the “kicker” would list in the world class category.

In such a situation, it would be particularly important for a team spirit to develop, to be ignited, in case of doubt, by the national coach, who would thereby form a winning team out of a mediocrity squad, just as Roberto Mancini did with the Italian team during the 2021 European Championship . The hope that something similar could happen must have existed at the DFB. Otherwise, the documentary filmmaker Christian Twente would not have been allowed to follow the team closely, to be there during the family day in the “Zulal Wellness Resort”, on the training ground, at the team meetings, in the changing room. From tomorrow, Friday, his presentation in four parts under the title “All or Nothing” can be seen on Amazon Prime – one day before there is another clash with Japan, which played a decisive role in the elimination of the Germans in Qatar.

Those who allow insights into the innermost workings of the company can end up looking pretty exposed. And indeed, the clear loser in this game is the national coach. What you could have guessed is now sufficiently documented: Hansi Flick also lacks any charisma in his internal appearance. His rhetoric is a mixture of socio-pedagogical buddy-cuddly gibberish and stale action film bravado: he asks the “men”, as he keeps addressing them, for sensitive one-on-one talks in turn, and then suddenly declares them “warriors” before the game .

insecurities of a good man

One gets the impression that someone here is dramatically overwhelmed. It’s the little things that show the good man’s insecurity. Once, in a team meeting, Flick slipped out the Baden auxiliary verb “hen”, whereupon he hastily corrected himself to “have”, as if speaking in the dialect were a flaw. That would also not have happened to Jogi Löw, whose work has not been documented in any film, which is why it is still overrated today.

It is known from behavioral research how precisely a group registers such signs of weakness on the part of the leader. The players, most of whom deal with the best coaches in the world on a daily basis, behave in team meetings like a school class, listening to the trainee with condescending patience. Bored, apathetic, stubborn, they sprawl in their chairs; only the nerd Joshua Kimmich, who actually sits in the front row, reports when Flick is almost begging for comments. He may also have enjoyed the greylag geese film that the psychologist team concocted to demonstrate the benefits of positional loyalty and teamwork.