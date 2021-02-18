F.For a brief moment it seems as if this marketing meltdown can be solved very easily: “Maybe we have rushed everything. Maybe this is the moment to break off, ”ponders one of the two makers. “Just stop?” Asks the other. But we’re already in episode four of “Unfck the World” and we know: Of course, these two types of founders don’t have the foresight to pull the rip cord. Instead, they fire up all social media channels and hit influencer friends “to get back into an active moment”. On, on and on.

Failure is part of a really good “success story” and so it is only logical that Philip Siefer and Waldemar Zeiler continue to dabble. Actually, you are the founder of a sustainable Berlin condom start-up, so you know how to “scale” a business idea. Now, in December 2019, spurred on by the “Fridays for Future” movement and the successful petition to lower VAT for hygiene products, they set themselves a big goal: They want to fill the Berlin Olympic Stadium in summer 2020 for the largest “citizens’ assembly” with 90,000 people and let them vote live on petitions on sustainability issues. The largest German crowdfunding campaign to date will cover the costs of 1.8 million euros. They are supported by a broad alliance of B celebrities and influencers, above all the presenter Charlotte Roche and the German “FFF” face Luisa Neubauer.

Headwind from the Twitter bubble

The first shit storm is not long in coming. The fact that the organizers are charging 29.95 euros for a ticket, as it were, as a democracy tax and thus excluding many less well-heeled people, provokes biting criticism from its own left-wing Twitter bubble. That they say in an interview that at the historic location (Olympiastadion!) Nazis should also participate in the discussion, provided they have constructive contributions. The astonishment of the protagonists, who don’t understand how they can be misunderstood, leaves you speechless. In between, the original name of the planned event has to be changed: the “Scientists for Future” and “Fridays for Future” activists disagree with “Unfck the World” – there are children present. The name remains for the documentation. This develops a real pull, you just don’t want to look away. The series with six episodes perhaps too long has been running at “Joyn +” since the beginning of February (Free trial month).



At some point, and you can’t imagine that, Philip briefly breaks through the format and talks about the documentary filmmaker present (director was the Dutch filmmaker Finbarr Wilbrink): He only wanted to shoot a German version of the documentary about the terribly failed Fyre Festival anyway. After all, the condom manufacturers lack the hubris and nefarity with which the organizers brought the elite music festival to the wall. They ignore the well-intentioned advice that they should be happy if the crowdfunding project does not materialize. And so it comes, as it has to: The crowdfunding target of 1.8 million euros is achieved, and the duo can see the fear that they really have to go through this absurd event. But then there will be a pandemic in 2020 that will definitely pull the plug on the event. Everyone involved should be eternally grateful to the corona virus.

Until the very end it remains vague what exactly is going to happen in the Olympic Stadium, how the petitions work, what should be politically negotiated here. But somehow that doesn’t matter. Ultimately, an empty shell is being promoted here, nothing underneath; Whether political participation is to be sold or condoms does not matter. The reach of the influencer acts like a steroid. It has never been easier to feel a little bit political, a little bit better for the world, without questioning the slightest thing about your own lifestyle.

Having to watch all of this is only inadequately named with the word “foreign shame” and is probably best described with very, very hard, physically palpable “cringe” (wincing). Anyone who has always despised Berlin as a concept with its pseudo-nonconformity, its Prenzlberg-like character, its bearded hipsters and whiny millennials will get fresh food here. The most unmasking moment of the entire documentary is the one in which Philip tells how it is beating him down, that he now has to think carefully about what he is saying to the people out there via social media. He usually just presses submit on Instagram and Snapchat. Without thinking.