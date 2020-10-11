An existence, writing, three wars and a love. In a documentary in which archive images and long interviews with the resistance fighter, poet and journalist intertwine, Jorge Amat explores the dense and crazy life of Madeleine Riffaud, from her first steps in the Resistance to the maquis of South Vietnam.

In her Parisian apartment, at 95, the old lady, with a wrinkled forehead, hard features, a piercing gaze despite the blindness, unfolds a sure, precise story, punctuated by the chirping of the birds that surround her, in their large aviaries. Dressed in black, hair tied to the side, she smokes and remembers, the intimate and the story, and until the first wound, long buried in oblivion, a rape endured when she had to pass, teenager, the demarcation line to reach the sanatorium. Tuberculosis fell on her like one more misfortune, in the exodus, as her family fled occupied Paris. From illness, she gets up, to embrace the fight. “I entered the Resistance with a man’s name, a German name, a poet’s name”: in hiding, she will be Rainer, for Rainer Maria Rilke. “I’m an antihero, a very ordinary person. There is nothing extraordinary about what I did, nothing at all ”, she insists.

Arrested and tortured by the Gestapo

She first organized the supply of illegal immigrants, then moved on to actions “Harder”: recruitments, hideouts, attacks on weapons depots. The red poster plastered in the corridors of the metro breaks her heart. Like Missak Manouchian, like Joseph Epstein whom she admires, she is one of those whom the occupier considers “Terrorists” . This word still stuck across his throat: “We never attacked civilians. We never did anything that could endanger them. We would rather have been killed. “ Explosives hidden under the coat, in Paris crisscrossed by the occupier, she miraculously escapes arrest, thanks to the languid kiss of a comrade. The death of a friend shot in the back at close range increases his rage tenfold. She will take revenge. On the Solferino bridge, she will wait for the German soldier she has chosen as a target to turn towards her to put two bullets in her temple. “He didn’t suffer. I got on my bicycle, I went back to the docks. “ She was arrested, driven rue des Saussaies, to the SS headquarters. “The rest, I don’t like to tell it. “ She was tortured, passed through the hands of the Vichy police, then the Gestapo, almost being shot, escaped deportation at the last minute.

Forget the Nazi fury, the mud, the blood

When the insurrection broke out, she was released from prison, took part in the fight, and led the capture of a German train at Buttes-Chaumont. That evening, with her comrades, she offers herself a feast: “Never in four years have we eaten so well. “ Paris is liberated, she is 20 years old, we must forget the Nazi fury, the mud, the blood. But she feels empty, has no job, hangs out on the pavement, aimlessly. She is ready to drown when she meets Claude Roy who introduces her to Aragon, Tzara, Vercors. In his eyes, Éluard detects infinite distress. She makes him read the poems scribbled in his prison: “I never gave your names / I will be shot tomorrow. “ He had them published, Picasso painted his portrait, she learned the profession of journalist by covering strikes.

In Berlin, at the World Youth Festival, she meets the Vietnamese poet Nguyen Dinh Thi, the love of a lifetime. When she found him in Hanoi in 1955, their romance caused a stir: “Everyone wanted us to marry, as a symbol of peace found. “ Ho Chi Minh does not understand it that way, he asks her to go back to Paris. She’s crying. “We don’t do anything with tears. You are a journalist: do your job ”, he slices. Another war has already started.

Never in my life have I seen such a dirty war. Madeleine Riffaud, on the Algerian war

On the way back, Humanity sends it to Algeria. In her reports, she testifies to the atrocities, the violent repression that is falling on an entire people: “Never in my life have I seen such a dirty war. “Tuberculosis catches up with her, nails her in France. To the Algerians, she then dedicated a collection of poetry: If I believe the jasmine . Prefect Papon is suing her for his articles on “The cellars that sing” where torture is practiced in Paris and the OAS targets her: she is seriously injured in a plastic attack.

Witness the bombs on Haiphong

At independence, Henri Alleg, who took over the head of Republican Algiers, puts it in touch with the branch of the South Vietnam Liberation Front in the White City. It collects the testimonies of its members, returns with photos. Humanity publishes them, under the title: “The Second Vietnam War Has Begun”. Madeleine Riffaud went to the front in 1964. In the forest, in the underground galleries, under the bombs, she spent three months with the Communist guerrilla fighters, bringing back, with her Australian colleague Wilfred Burchett, exceptional images of this independance War.

There is no lost cause, except those that are abandoned along the way.

Returning to the North, she finds Nguyen Dinh Thi, whom she has never ceased to love, and will be the only foreign witness to the first rain of bombs poured on Haiphong by the American B52s. The return to the tasteless atmosphere of Pompidolian France saddens her. She then gets hired as a ward maid in a hospital, drawing a poignant story about the lives of these anonymous heroines. Linens of the nightachieve tremendous success.

At the twilight of her life, Madeleine Riffaud acquired a certainty: “There is no lost cause, except those that are abandoned along the way. “ “I have always sought the truth. In the Maghreb, in Asia, Everywhere where people were fighting against oppressors. I was looking for the truth: not for myself, but to tell it. It is not easy. I lost feathers in this game. I still feel the effects in my broken bones. But if I had to do it again, I would do it again. “