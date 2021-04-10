E.t was one day in November when Katrin Schlösser met a man she already knew on a street corner in Berlin. She went out for a drink with Lukas Lessing and agreed to marry him that same evening. “Why did you ask right away?” She wants to know later. “I felt like it,” he replies. The matter demands context. The lovers both came from relationships. Both already have children. Both had a resolution: “We don’t want to build our love on the misery of the other.” But they had to find out that they had caused quite a lot of misfortune. “Also own.”

The documentary “Scenes of my Marriage” by Katrin Schlösser tells us about the relationship between Katrin Schlösser and Lukas Lessing. It is an unusually frank testimony of the most private things, but it never gives the impression of unnecessary indiscretion. The couple is distinctive, but also typical. His love is highly personal, but shows more general relationships between modern subjects. “The fact that you are not a production for me is my only chance,” says Lukas Lessing once.

It couldn’t be more authentic

“Scenes of my marriage” is coming this week mainly on demand, ie online “to the cinema”. The timing is right, because the discussions about the film “Lovemobil” are currently attracting increased attention to the many nuances of observing reality. At first glance, you could hardly be more authentic than Katrin Schlösser and Lukas Lessing. They are always among themselves, the camera does it themselves, no film team tries to make themselves invisible – this term is often used in the industry to denote a discreet presence of the cinematic apparatus. Here this device is simply an iPhone with a clip-on microphone.

And when Lukas Lessing lies in bed and talks about the symptoms he gets while his wife is reading one of his manuscripts, then he just keeps them down himself. That’s a cinema selfie that’s too funny not to get into the film. Sometimes the camera is between the two of them, then you can see them in the picture at the same time, once during a very serious discussion in which it would no longer be fair if the technical instrument were on one side, i.e. if Katrin or Lukas were talking and filming at the same time would. At this moment the camera becomes an authority that seems to seal the lack of understanding: on the left the disgruntled man, on the right the woman with tears on her face, in between a table like an unbridgeable exclusion zone. In the background a couple of kitchen appliances like a completely inappropriate hint of everyday occurrence at this moment.

He has the last word, she has the final cut

In many cases, documentary work relies on getting used to it over time. A film team is present until it belongs, as it were, and people behave again as they would behave anyway. This hope for a pre-film or secondary film authenticity has long since been over-shaped by a strong impact of everyday life with media effects. All sorts of things are recorded in many families, people live their lives more for social networks than for themselves, something like autonomy in relation to media access is becoming rarer.

Katrin Schlösser is professor for creative film and television production in Cologne. “Scenes of my marriage” also has a professional aspect, as intimate as the film is in many places. One could almost speak of an experiment in matters of intimacy. It also lives from the fact that Lukas Lessing obviously enjoys playing with the camera. He’s a natural performer, perhaps simply by virtue of a confidence that his wife loved him from the start. But that also made her lonely at a moment when she decided to terminate the pregnancy: If she had seen him less “decided” at the time, she might have talked to him about it, and he might even have changed her mind.

Lessing prescribes a “test series” of the relationship. He wants to try something sexually, because he struggles with the fact that there is a position during intercourse in which he always comes to orgasm. He has the feeling, he says frankly, that Katrin Schlösser is “getting” his semen. She interrupts him: “This is too private for me now.” But the scene only ends afterwards with a cut, with which the author pointedly withdraws and at the same time reveals herself as the final authority on the narrative. He is the master of ceremonies who trumpets when he is doing something that is really private (he shaves the sex of his wife), she is the one who determines who films what and when. He has the last word, she has the final cut.

As close as the relationship is, there is also an outside world. Lessing’s mother is in need of care, which exacerbates the question of where the couple should have their center of life: in Berlin, where Katrin Schlösser feels much more at home, or in Burgenland in southeast Austria, where Lukas Lessing has a wonderfully located house. A therapist from Eastern Europe is called in. There are moments of silliness when Lukas Lessing rumbles down a country road with his mother’s walker. His spontaneity seems credible. Nevertheless, “Scenes from My Marriage” is not just about showing a personal relationship as openly as possible. It becomes clear that every relationship is based on observations, that the documentary self-accompaniment only structures something that is part of living together anyway: a reflexivity, overcoming which is perhaps the greatest hope one can place in love.

That is then a secret, to which there are strong indications in the highly exciting 90 minutes of “Scenes of My Marriage”.