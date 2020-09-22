Aired at the Fête de l’Humanité, this documentary tells the story of the “Dégaine ton style” battles at Les Ulis (Essonne) launched in 2002. More than a dive into the beginnings of French hip-hop, the director Yveline Ruaud and co-producer Fik’s Niavo, artist from Ul’Team Atom, strive to explore the city through a political prism. Interview.

Why did you call this documentary Boredom Clasher?

Yveline Ruaud We didn’t want to make a documentary on rap. “Quickdraw your Style” (DTS), it is a pretext to evoke the Ulis from a political, social, town planning angle. It is impossible to understand the history of DTS without knowing that of the city. The battles appear in 2002, when the districts are isolated, difficult to access. There wasn’t even a station or cafe to meet! It created frustration among young people.

From this feeling of boredom, the DTS competition was born at the Radazik bar …

Fik’s Niavo After my teenage years going around in circles, I decided that things had to change. I understood that we could not expect anything from the town hall: at that time, we struggled to have a microphone or a room, so we opted for self-determination. They don’t understand the music we defend, or our way of life. The manager of the Radazik even put down RTTs on the day of the battles, because he thought it was going to end badly (laughs).

Yveline Ruaud During the first two events, CRS trucks were parked around the Radazik. The message sent was clear: repression can strike if you make the slightest mistake. There was a lot of negative prejudice, even though everything went smoothly. Finally, these competitions marked the Ulis, where everyone still knows DTS! The pride of the journey accomplished is immense.

At that time, you managed to create social links between the inhabitants thanks to hip-hop …

Fik’s Niavo Yes, it’s a sick thing! The initial goal was to find a place to meet everyone. DTS was born from the desire to make things happen, and from the competitive spirit that has characterized hip-hop since its inception. In Radazik, the rappers repeat their text, the concentration is maximum. The atmosphere is hot: imagine more than 200 people in a place ten times too small (laughs). We saw people arriving from 91, neighboring neighborhoods and even other towns. It was important to include everyone and that entry was free. Finally, we did politics in the etymological sense of the term, taking care of the life of the city.

A crucial scene shows young girls reproaching the elders for having abandoned them after the DTS shutdown. What do you answer them? What heritage do you want to pass on?

Yveline Ruaud This scene was completely spontaneous, I asked the crew to film because the discussion was at the heart of the questions of the documentary. I see above all a distress linked to a feeling of abandonment by the State. We are proud to have young people in the film who take a look at the situation today.

Fik’s Niavo We weren’t meant to be a gold record factory. DTS is a state of mind, a way to inspire young people to be the person they want to be. Never to be resigned. If we were able to, they can do it too. We, the elders, will always be there to give a helping hand.

Clasher boredom, www.abcdrduson.com