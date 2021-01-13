Documentary New film reveals how hard Jere Karalahti’s drug-dependent life was – “The change has been big,” the former hockey player now tells HS

A documentary about Jere Karalahti is about to premiere. Karalahti, who enjoys being a home father, tells in an interview with HS how he can now and how he views his puck.

“If I would have played the rest of my career in the NHL to see if I would have been made into a movie. ”

This is how a former hockey player and a former substance abuse user thinks Jere Karalahti, of which Juuso Syrjä has directed a two-hour documentary Karalahti. The film, produced by Solar Films, will premiere on February 5, unless it moves due to interest rate restrictions.

The film is not based on three years ago Aki Linnanahti hit book Jere, because in addition to Karalahti, several people who know Karalahti and, for example, the former drug police in prison Jari Aarnio and substance abuse psychiatrist. Also a 21-year-old daughter of Karalahti Ronja Karalahti interviewed in a documentary.

“It’s been an educational project. The two of us made the book exactly the way we wanted it. It was completely like me. A lot of other people have been let out here. It’s a sweet set for that, ”says Jere Karalahti.

“ “There were no cell phones then, and if someone had started shooting with them, they would have gotten off their heads, in a way.”

Jere Karalahti says that she currently teaches various fitness exercises and motivational lectures.­

Not everyone agreed to be interviewed, as Karalahti’s former spouse Susanna Karalahti and hockey players who played with Karalahti at HIFK refused. However, a short message from Susanna Karalahti is published in the documentary. Karalahti has its own view of the players’ refusal.

“What I have learned that the command has become HIFK from. Guys who deal with modern-day HIFK have said si nothing about it. ”

Instead, HIFK’s Karalahti-era coaches and other executives in the film have been interviewed.

Karalahti emphasizes that he has nothing against HIFK.

“I am grateful for everything that I have HIFK received from. My heart is red. ”

The most startling the material in the film is “home videos” of the time before Karalahti got into a hospital hose after an intoxicant spiral and into an eight-day coma in 2008.

The videos have recorded all sorts of storytelling and even the harshest of moods. Even the guys from Karalahti set the puck for a hero. The number of videos is surprisingly large.

“In my youth, going was a little more drastic. There were no cell phones back then, and if someone had started shooting with them, they would have gotten off their heads, in a way. When we started asking questions, we found all kinds of videos, which was a hell of a good thing, ”says Karalahti.

“ “I’ve been terribly selfish.”

Jere Karalahti lived in the background apartment building during her childhood and youth.­

Karalahti has been criticized for not seeming to regret his confusion. He still doesn’t do it, but in the movie, he states, “I’m humbled before life.” Now Karalahti tells what he means by that.

“I’ve been terribly selfish. At the age of 33, I was in a coma. Until then, the gas was at the bottom and I wasn’t listening to anyone. The stop was so big as he struggled for his life. When I then went to Germany to play, my biggest thing was kind of taken away. In the past, I played puddles and had fun and celebrated. Then I became interested in my own health, training and nutrition, ”Karalahti lectured very enthusiastically.

“Spiritual growth after all that is that humiliation.”

Question also includes what Karalahti’s relationship with intoxicants is today.

“I take wine as a social drink or with good food. There have been a few excesses, but for a long time there has been no looking for a turn, which has been really cool, ”says Karalahti.

After the hospital stop in 2008, Karalahti was also completely alcohol-free for nine years.

“My story is not absolutism, but I’ve internalized the fact that the children are my responsibility.”

Karalahti says that today he is above all a home father, although he also has business, such as the Hietaniemi outdoor gym Park and a Kerava kindergarten together with his spouse. Nanna Karalahti with.

“However, I played a long career from the age of 17 Jaxin until birth – she turns 5 in May. Alexia is 2 years old. This [koti-isänä oleminen] has been a sweet experience. Very cool. I probably don’t know anyone else who would be that much with their children. ”

“ “Huh, huh. Yes, the change has been big. ”

Jere Karalahti enjoys crossfitting.­

In good condition Karalahti takes care of Thai boxing and crossfitting, where he also competes.

“I have a competitive drive. I need it. And I have to move. In Thai boxing and crossfit, one can pull oneself right into the barrel and it brings a sense of well-being. Maybe it’s a substitute [päihteille]. ”

JereIn the book Karalahti also considered a coaching career in hockey.

“You should never say no. I feel like I have a lot to give, especially to the defenders. At the moment I am satisfied with my life of two children at home as a father. “

In the film, one of Karalahti’s friends calls modern-day Karalahti fitness-Jere and misses the former party-Karalahti.

“Huh, huh. Yes, the change has been big, ”Karalahti smiles.

“This is quite an exception.”

It is a pastry that Karalahti forks in a café in Tapanila.

“I eat a healthy breakfast, I eat a healthy lunch.”

It has also happened that substance abuse organizations have asked Karalahti to speak. This has not yet happened.

“If I go, I have to get it done on my own terms, that is, how I feel I can help. It catches up with the fact that society has certain rules and ways of doing things. I don’t believe them. It would be cool to go to the fair. ”

Karalahti says that helping has happened with the book.

“The book still gets a lot of feedback and how it helped people. It makes you feel good when someone gets a jeep through me. ”

Karalahti turns 46 in March and says he is in good shape.

“That’s what everyone always says, but I really feel that way. All my power levels are harder than ever. ”

The film reveals that in bench press he is breaking his father Arto Karalahti a record 137.5 pounds.

“Huh, huh. So yes. In the video, I lift 140 pounds. Now a little more is going on. ”

“ “The NHL wasn’t that important to me.”

To the hockey stick related back packs are another great theme in a documentary in addition to drugs. On the other hand, they also go hand in hand. It is said in several mouths that Karalahti ruined his career and, above all, that the doors were open to NHL stardom.

Karalahti disagrees and really only gets a little upset once during the interview.

“I feel like I pulled off pretty much myself. A trip from that yard [Tapulikaupungista, jossa tämän jutun kuvat otettiin] NHL and other places in which I have played: I have indeed reached my potential. And more. ”

Regarding the fabulous NHL, Karalahti states:

“The NHL wasn’t that important to me. I felt like I wanted to live anyway. There would have been no German years, KHL, Jokers, Espoo Blues. They have all been clean. ”

In order for Karalahti to have been able to continue in the NHL, he would have had to go through a long period of substance abuse rehabilitation because of his cocaine cart.

“I was by no means ready for anything then. I was probably five times at various rehabs, including five weeks in the middle of summer in a Las Vegas nursing home. The morning began with a common moment of prayer. Then there were group meetings and discussions with doctors. In the evening, we took a bus to an AA club-type meeting, ”says Karalahti.

“As I spent five weeks, I started thinking about what the fuck I’m doing here when I wasn’t ready to accept anything or change anything. I was able to return to Europe and continue to celebrate. ”

Eventually the celebration was interrupted, but as in the film the sports doctor Harri Hakkarainen states that the survival of Karalahti is a medical miracle. His career continued and took him, among others, to Dinamo Minsk in Belarus, where drug addiction was replaced by gambling addiction.

“The Belarusian casino was able to play even the games of the Finnish Third Division. I lost big sums in the end. ”

When asked if there is a particular hockey match or situation in Karalahti, he is not able to name one, but he says the biggest achievements without asking. They are not quite obvious.

“The biggest achievements have been returns. ‘Now it’s over and that’s not going to be anything anymore,’ I heard often. However, it has come. ”

In addition, Karalahti will add KHL’s All Stars games to its list of achievements when he is 39 years old. Instead, the World Hockey Finals have lagged a bit.

“Three times in the World Cup final – three times in the palate. I could have, fuck, even won one. ”

And there will be laughter. Maybe it won’t be so terribly annoying anymore.

The premiere of the documentary Karalahti is tentatively on February 5.