“The works buried in the shadows of the past often end up rediscovering the light: enigma of chances, affinities, or mystery of encounters? “ writes the Tunisian photographer Jacques Pérez in introduction to one of the works (1) he devoted to Alexandre Roubtzoff, this Russian painter who fell in love with Tunisia to the point of melting into it, of becoming one with this wonderful country.

Saïd Kasmi-Mitterrand, to whom we owe a beautiful documentary entitled the Tunisia of Jacques Pérez, This time, he attached himself to the footsteps of this Roubtzoff whose paintings and sketchbooks are discovered, magic of the image. This time it’s so the Tunisia of Alexandre Roubtzoff.

So here we are in Saint Petersburg, where Roubtzoff was born in 1884, in Tsarist Russia, where the upper class does not yet suspect that it will be swept away by the breath of the revolution. Enrolled in the Imperial Academy of Arts, he traveled: Berlin, Vienna and especially Paris, where he discovered the Impressionists. A major meeting of which we will find traces throughout his life. But it is in Granada, in the Alhambra, that Roubtzoff will be confronted with the Orient. A door opens. If Matisse went to Tangier, he, like Klee or Kandinsky, landed in April 1914, at La Goulette, the port of Tunis. With the exception of a few short forays into Europe, he did not budge until his death in 1949.

As much painter as draftsman

What astonishing work, which owes as much to the sensitivity of the artist as to his technique. As the film shows, Roubtzoff always drew as much as painted. “He is not only a painter but also a designer”, points out Patrick Dubreucq, author of Alexandre Roubtzoff, a life in Tunisia. His multiple notebooks, treasured by Paul Boglio, who became the guardian of his memory, whose family took care of the painter, are in themselves a mine. “You can enter and walk around in his drawing”, said Jacques Pérez to Saïd Kasmi’s camera. But there are these canvases whose characters and colors, details and poses, nudes as well as traditional scenes, speak of Alexandre Roubtzoff’s love for these Tunisians.

“Totally submerged”

Of course, he does not escape European society, which he crunches on his notebooks. But the French, they never really offer their bodies. They do not strip. In reality, Roubtzoff has become an Arab painter, as Frédéric Mitterrand remarks, who lends his voice to the story. It is “The painter of eternal Tunisia, not of the protectorate”, emphasizes journalist Alya Hamza. She continues: “Moreover, he is so immersed in real Tunisian society that he speaks the language very quickly and even signs his paintings in Arabic. “ So many signs that displease other European painters settled in Tunisia, but them in the cozy comfort of colonialism. The respect for his models exalted in Roubtzoff’s paintings is all the more remarkable.

A documentary not to be missed, imbued at the same time with a perfume of poetry and nostalgia, of admiration and delight for an artist attracted more and more by the South, installing his easel on the island of Djerba, where the sky and sea merge. Like a squint of eyes, so that only the essentials of light, of life, pass through. Roubtzoff had undoubtedly found the secret of this Tunisia so sweet and so fragile. So beautiful, in short.