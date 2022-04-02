To raise awareness and encourage debate on World Autism Awareness Day, celebrated annually on April 2, the TV Brazil presents the documentary living with autism this Saturday (2), at 5 pm.

By raising a relevant theme that encourages reflections relevant to society, the film gains space in the public broadcaster’s programming. At 50 minutes, the BBC’s original content offers a new perspective on the scientific view of the disorder from the eyes of people with autism themselves.

The diagnosis and mysteries related to this condition serve as a backdrop for this approach. The proposal is to present information about autism, reveal challenges of social interaction, share experiences of conviviality and show special skills.

The production is led by psychologist Uta Frith, a professional who has devoted five decades of her academic career to research on autism. With emotion, the document reveals remarkable characters and nuances that have transformed the scientific understanding of the human brain.

Revelations of studies

The special living with autism highlights how research has influenced society’s view of the disorder. Delicacy is one of the aspects of the work that follows the perception of the world of people who have autism and shows the way they interact with everything that surrounds them.

German teacher Uta Frith explains how they perceive reality. The scholar points out extraordinary talents of autistics and clarifies the reason why these people cannot understand. The seasoned professional notes that anyone can have a little autism too.

More than half a million people in Britain are autistic. During the documentary, the specialist comments on what she discovered about how people live with this condition. The researcher says that she began to analyze the topic after interacting with autistic children in her clinical psychology studies.

In the 1960s, children began to be diagnosed with a disorder identified by difficulty interacting with other people. It is now known that autism is a brain abnormality, a condition that lasts for a lifetime.

volunteers with autism

Imagine being able to list all the countries in the world and their capitals, remember what you had for dinner on March 9, 2002, and know all the prime numbers up to 7,507. The documentary explains how brains that perceive the world in different ways help unlock the secrets of the human mind.

Many autistic individuals have talents that are seemingly incompatible with their condition according to the film. living with autism. Kenny has a knack for mental arithmetic and calender calculation, which means he can predict the day of the week a date falls.

Kenny explains his calendar pattern identification system. He says that his strong memory and desire to practice contribute to the development of this gift. The production shows that approximately one-third of autistic people have unusual abilities, such as perfect pitch.

The volunteer says he sees things differently from his colleagues. Psychologist Uta Frith has autistic and non-autistic people look for Wally in a chaotic photo. People with autism spot it right away. This fact indicates their attention to detail and a tendency to miss the big picture.

Jules Robinson has Asperger’s Syndrome. Although he has no speech problems, he has difficulty getting people to engage in dialogue. The documentary highlights that acting classes help him improve his communication skills.

Even with the contributions of theatrical techniques that benefit Jules in situations of social interactions, he still feels uncomfortable in everyday conversations. A lack of social skills and an impulse to tell the truth without any filters set him apart from people without Asperger’s Syndrome.

Teacher Uta Frith uses two dolls to tell a story that illustrates individual beliefs, desires and intentions. Most people understand that others have a will of their own – an ability she calls “mentalization”.

In the 1980s, the researcher showed that autistic children are unable to understand that other people have different beliefs and perspectives. This explains why they often get frustrated when their interlocutors don’t know what’s on their mind.

Sarah, autistic, explains why public speaking is easier than having one-on-one conversations. She finds encounters with strangers frightening as she cannot predict their behavior or the outcome of their interaction.

Sarah learned to mimic social behavior to mask her autism. Non-autistic children copy the actions of adults when given a task, but autistic children take a more direct and logical approach.

The documentary points out that autistic people can relate to other people. Sarah and her partner Keith, who is also autistic, share why they are together. They don’t realize the need to socialize and don’t have the emotion of missing other people because it requires abstract imagination.

Autistic traits are present in many individuals, including geniuses like Isaac Newton. The film elucidates how autistic traits are measured in the general population. Clinical diagnoses are based on the degree to which autistic traits interfere with daily life.

Psychologist Uta Frith identifies autistic traits in herself. She claims that whether there is a point on the autism spectrum where autism begins is a mystery. Despite the knowledge gained about how autistic people see the world, the origins of autism remain unknown.

About Uta Frith’s Research

A pioneering German scholar of developmental studies, Professor Uta Frith began her training in the 1960s. Around this time, the psychologist met a group of beautiful, bright-eyed children who seemed completely removed from the rest of the world.

These young people had just received the then-new diagnosis of autism. The specialist wanted to know more about these children. They inspired her to dedicate her academic career to studying the minds of autistic people.

Considered one of the most important experts in popularizing the diagnosis of Asperger Syndrome, Uta Frith made history with research on autism. The scholar is also recognized as one of the most important women in the UK.

Datasheet

Original title: Horizon – Living with Autism. Country: England. Premiere year: 2014. Genre: documentary. Directed by: Helen Sage. Production: BBC. Indicative rating: Free. Duration: 50 min. rerun.

