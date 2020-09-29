In the context of the trial of the January 2015 attacks, France 2 is rebroadcasting this documentary dedicated to Lassana Bathily, this young man who distinguished himself by his dedication during the hostage-taking of the Hyper Cacher. “A ray of sunshine”, “a little touch of hope” in a moment of great collective disarray … Relatives, journalists or various officials who have worked with him follow one another on the screen to highlight a personality as humble as courageous. The person concerned, for his part, considers himself only as “a good citizen”. Faced with the media rush, he has always relativized his role.

However, one thing is certain: when, on January 9, 2015, the supermarket where he works, Porte de Vincennes, in Paris, was the target of an Islamist and anti-Semitic terrorist attack, Lassana Bathily showed remarkable composure. . The storekeeper first helps to hide hostages in the cold room in the basement. Then, managing to escape, he collaborates with the police. The film looks back on the unfolding of these appalling events, which occurred two days after the attack on Charlie Hebdo, but above all it gives the floor to this “hero in spite of himself”.

An attachment to active citizenship

Originally from Mali, Lassana Bathily talks about the difficulties of her first years in France. His teachers testify to his pugnacity in learning. “He is aware that he must learn everything very quickly, because he must bring back money (to his family back home – Editor’s note)”, sums up one of them. We see with emotion the images of the naturalization ceremony, which followed the hostage-taking. Many sequences highlight his attachment to active citizenship, from a polling station to classrooms where he brings to high school students a message of fraternity, tolerance and peace. We may be surprised, however, that his commitment during the last European election to the Communist candidate Ian Brossat, whose support committee he chaired, was ignored. A regrettable omission, in a documentary which is none the less overwhelming.